What They're Saying: New York Jets

"He's one of the greatest of all time. His schemes, his personnel decisions, all of it has withstood the test of time. He's won many, many different ways. He's won without a quarterback, he's won with quarterbacks, he does it all. So, it's always a tremendous challenge to go against him and their schemes, both offensively and defensively, and special teams, for that matter. So, it's going to be a tremendous challenge. He's been coaching the Patriots since I first started coaching so, to watch his legacy grow and the coach that he is it's an honor to share the same field as him."