What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On the Patriots defense...

"They're a sound defense. They're going to get right after you, make few mistakes, fly around, play hard. It's a challenge for us, for this offense to do what we want to do. Just because there's no [CB Stephon] Gilmore doesn't mean it's going to be a cake walk. We understand what they have back there."

- Jets WR Corey Davis

"We know New England is going to come with its bag of tricks. They'll give us the whole Rolodex of coverages and fronts, and they're going to put a lot on Zach's plate. We have to be locked in and our communication will have to be on-point."

- Jets TE Tyler Kroft

On Bill Belichick...

"He's one of the greatest of all time. His schemes, his personnel decisions, all of it has withstood the test of time. He's won many, many different ways. He's won without a quarterback, he's won with quarterbacks, he does it all. So, it's always a tremendous challenge to go against him and their schemes, both offensively and defensively, and special teams, for that matter. So, it's going to be a tremendous challenge. He's been coaching the Patriots since I first started coaching so, to watch his legacy grow and the coach that he is it's an honor to share the same field as him."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

On Mac Jones...

"He's an impressive young man. Really liked him coming out too, he was up there, I'm not going to say where. Every bit of deserving of a first-round draft choice. Decisive, good strong arm, very, very accurate, very, very smart. It's not surprising he shows poise and all that, it was not surprising to see him have success in his first game."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

On facing the Patriots at MetLife Stadium with the fans back...

"It's going to be awesome. It's been a long time since the building had Jets fans in it and I'm really excited to be on the right sideline when the chant gets going. When things start rolling, it's going to be electric. It's going to be awesome."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

