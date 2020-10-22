What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

"You've got to be on your toes. I think finding the safeties is a big part of it. They do a good job of mixing and matching their DBs in a lot of different personnel groups. At the end of the day you just got to go play ball. They're going to do something that we're not preparing for. At the end of the day you got to play ball."

"Whenever you've watched a [New England Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick team, they're going to have the same fronts. They have a number of fronts they can go to and mix them up. They have a number of coverages they can go to, but he has his philosophies that he believes in, for good reason, and you're going to see that each year. He's also going to adjust at every moment that one of those things aren't going well. So, there's nothing absolute at all with him. You know what he believes in, you know what he does because that's what works. When it's not working, he's always going to have a plan to adjust. So, the game never stops. You've always got to keep going and hopefully you have more points than them when time runs out."