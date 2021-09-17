Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

Sep 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM

Sep 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 30, Jets 17

Bold Prediction: The Patriots will make running back J.J. Taylor active as a result of rookie Rhamondre Stevenson's struggles in the season opener, and Taylor's presence as a complement to Damien Harris and James White will be key against a Jets defense that blitzed 41.7% of the time in the opening week -- the fifth-highest total in the NFL. Also, Jones will throw multiple touchdown passes and continue to refuse to keep the footballs when teammates attempt to hand them to him.

Rich Cimini, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 22, Jets 17

What to watch for: Here come the rookie quarterbacks. Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, coming off encouraging openers, meet for the first time in what should be a long personal rivalry. This is a new feel for the Jets-Patriots series, which was dominated by a veteran quarterback (Tom Brady) for two decades. The Jets have cycled through a handful of rookies over the years, but Jones is the Patriots' first rookie starter since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. It's the first time in the 62-year history of the rivalry that rookie QBs are starting against each other.

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler: Patriots

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 28, Jets 21

I'd give the Jets a better chance if I trusted their running game. The Patriots' run defense (and defense overall) didn't look any better in Week 1 than a year ago, despite New England giving up just 17 points to the Dolphins. Even so, this should be a game where Bill Belichick can confuse Zach Wilson into making an over-eager mistake or two. Mac Jones may have less arm strength and speed than Wilson, but he's in a better position to succeed. The Jets' offensive line and secondary are weaknesses the Patriots should be able to attack.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 16

The Patriots lost to Miami at home last week, but fumbled late to blow a real chance to win it. The Jets stumbled around for three quarters in losing to the Panthers. This is a game of two rookie quarterbacks in Mac Jones and Zach Wilson. The Patriots have the better defense, so look for them to make it tough on Wilson. New England, which has won five straight on the road against the Jets, will get its first victory of the season.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 14

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones studied Jets film after losing to the Dolphins. It's important to sometimes get a little break from watching real NFL football. (I'm kidding, Jets fans.)

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 31, Jets 14

Mac Jones vs. Zach Wilson may be a close call, but the Patriots vs. the Jets is an easy one.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 16

Too much pressure for Zach Wilson to handle as Mac Jones posts his first W.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 16

The Jets are a good matchup for a Patriots team looking to get their first win of the season, but Zach Wilson's arm and athleticism will present several challenges. Mac Jones and the offense need to build on a solid first outing, while the defense needs their playmakers to step up. But most of all, the Patriots just need to make sure they don't beat themselves for a second week in a row.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 14

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has a skill set that worries me a bit against the Patriots defense. If he can evade New England's rush and scramble out of the pocket, he has the ability to make throws on the run. It's not going to be easy, but the Patriots need to collapse his pocket and prevent him from doing that. Offensively, Mac Jones just needs to keep doing smart things with the football and perhaps will get some help on the scoreboard this week from his defense or special teams units to give New England an eventual comfortable win on the road.

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

