Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has a skill set that worries me a bit against the Patriots defense. If he can evade New England's rush and scramble out of the pocket, he has the ability to make throws on the run. It's not going to be easy, but the Patriots need to collapse his pocket and prevent him from doing that. Offensively, Mac Jones just needs to keep doing smart things with the football and perhaps will get some help on the scoreboard this week from his defense or special teams units to give New England an eventual comfortable win on the road.