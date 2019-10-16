News Blitz 10/16: Trade options, why the defense is really that good and Gronk's future

Mike Reiss has more on the one-week suspension of Michael Bennett. Bennett's play time has steadily decreased since the season opener with a number of influencing factors including the emergence of Adam Butler and Danny Shelton, along with the re-signing of Jamie Collins.

Hayden Bird of the Boston Globe recaps Bill Belichick's appearance on WEEI, including bits on N'Keal Harry and Brandon Bolden.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald has Gronk shooting down any rumors of a comeback this season. I'm sure that's the last we'll hear about that...

Nick Underhill of The Athletic takes a closer look at the Patriots defense and why they really are that good.

Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston relays Albert Breer's report that the Pats worked out four kickers and a punter on Tuesday. Keeping those emergency lists fresh.

Tom E. Curran breaks down a bunch of potential trade options for the Pats as the trade deadline is less that two weeks away (October 29th).