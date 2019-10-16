 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show Fri Apr 24 | 12:04 AM - 06:55 PM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - FRIDAY:  7 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED DRAFT SHOW

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: Warriors

Lazar's Best Available Players Heading Into Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft

Exclusive: Inside the Patriots Draft Room for the 28th Overall Pick

Caleb Lomu on playing with Drake Maye 4/23: "I'm going to do everything I can to protect him"

Analysis: Patriots Select Utah OT Caleb Lomu in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show 4/23, Part 2: Live Coverage of NFL Draft and Patriots 28th Overall Pick, Eliot Wolf Press Conference

Eliot Wolf 4/23: "Caleb has a lot of versatility"

Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Patriots 28th Overall Pick Caleb Lomu

Photos: Patriots 28th Overall Pick Caleb Lomu in Action

Patriots Select Caleb Lomu with 28th Overall Pick

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show 4/23, Part 1: Inside the Patriots Draft Party, Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference, Top 7 Pick Reactions

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Addresses the Media on April 23

Inside the 2026 Patriots Draft Room with Ryan Cowden

Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots Draft Countdown: Final Draft Preview, Takes, Predictions, and More

Photos: Patriots Begin Phase 1 of the Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

2026 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

All Access: Eliot Wolf Pre-Draft Interview

Patriots All Access: 2026 NFL Draft Preview

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

News Blitz 10/16: Trade options, why the defense is really that good and Gronk's future

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Oct 16, 2019 at 09:37 AM
Author Image
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20191016_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

Mike Reiss has more on the one-week suspension of Michael Bennett. Bennett's play time has steadily decreased since the season opener with a number of influencing factors including the emergence of Adam Butler and Danny Shelton, along with the re-signing of Jamie Collins.

Hayden Bird of the Boston Globe recaps Bill Belichick's appearance on WEEI, including bits on N'Keal Harry and Brandon Bolden.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald has Gronk shooting down any rumors of a comeback this season. I'm sure that's the last we'll hear about that...

Nick Underhill of The Athletic takes a closer look at the Patriots defense and why they really are that good.

Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston relays Albert Breer's report that the Pats worked out four kickers and a punter on Tuesday. Keeping those emergency lists fresh.

Tom E. Curran breaks down a bunch of potential trade options for the Pats as the trade deadline is less that two weeks away (October 29th).

Andy Hart compiled all the notable stats around the league and how the Patriots stack up.

Tweets of Note

Related Content

news

As Mike Vrabel puts his stamp on Patriots, 'Community Day' tradition continues

For a second consecutive year, New England Patriots players and coaches took part in "Community Day" volunteering across six local schools and nonprofit organizations in the Greater Boston Area.

news

Patriots players praise Jerod Mayo after first career win as head coach

The New England Patriots upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 marked a milestone for Jerod Mayo: his first regular season win as head coach.

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 with hopes to get back in the win column. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup with New Orleans.

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys

The New England Patriots travel to Dallas in Week 4 in hopes of climbing to .500 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.

news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'

news

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots have turned the page. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Lazar's Best Available Players Heading Into Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft

Transcript: Caleb Lomu Press Conference 4/23

Analysis: Patriots Select Utah OT Caleb Lomu in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/23

Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Exclusive: Inside the Patriots Draft Room for the 28th Overall Pick

Caleb Lomu on playing with Drake Maye 4/23: "I'm going to do everything I can to protect him"

Draft Hype: Patriots Select Caleb Lomu

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show 4/23, Part 2: Live Coverage of NFL Draft and Patriots 28th Overall Pick, Eliot Wolf Press Conference

Eliot Wolf 4/23: "Caleb has a lot of versatility"

College Highlights: Patriots 28th Overall Pick Caleb Lomu

Caleb Lomu's 2026 NFL Scouting Combine Workout

Patriots Select Caleb Lomu with 28th Overall Pick

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots to host Pawtriots dog adoption event during Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

Patriots Announce 2026 Hall of Fame Finalists

2026 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Future Patriots Opponents: 2026 through 2030

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: Warriors

Advertising