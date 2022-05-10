Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

My question is - do we know what the draft decision process was like this year? Was it a reversion to the prior (less successful) approach of the years before 2021? Did Dave Ziegler leaving change the process - with Bill perhaps not having as much confidence in the remaining personnel staff's analysis? What do you think, and what are you hearing from your sources? -Kevin P.

Wish I could say I had sources or anything in this regard, but I think we can read a little into it based on which roles people like Matt Groh (Director of Player Personnel) and Eliot Wolf (Director of Scouting) have settled into. I do think that last year's "more collaborative" approach was probably a little overblown, though some credit must go to Groh whom Belichick credited with having a significant handprint on last year's class. Ultimately, I don't think it's changed much from Belichick being having the final say, but obviously how the prospects are presented and who is presenting them must be different because there are new people doing the jobs. Groh, Wolf and the new rising scouts certainly have their favorites who may or may not be different from the kind of players previous directors like Nick Caserio might've gravitated towards.

As they say, the proof is in the pudding and while some picks, like Tyquan Thornton, might've felt a little off the beaten path, others like Cole Strange, the two running backs and the late-round linemen feel like familiar moves that have been made in past drafts. We'll see how it all comes together but overall, I still feel like they addressed almost all their biggest needs whether you feel like they got good value or not. It seems pretty straightforward to make sense of the roster overall after the draft and major chunk of free agency. -Mike Dussault

Bill tends to trade valuable guys with one year left on their deals for draft picks. Do you think Damien Harris is a candidate for a trade or anyone else on the team who has one year left on their deal besides N'Keal Harry? -David Hafner

We're probably getting a little late in the offseason for trades like these and I'd rule out Damien Harris being a candidate to be shipped out. Harris has really emerged as one of the young leadership voices for the team and it would be disappointing to see him jettisoned at this stage. With Harris I think the bigger question is whether he's a candidate for an extension or if the drafting of the two running backs this year spells the potential end of his time with New England. It's hard enough for a trusted third-down back to earn an extension, much less an early-down guy like Harris who tend to be turned over after their rookie deal. Has Harris done enough on and off the field to warrant that consideration? It's a tough call but he's really blossomed over the last two years.