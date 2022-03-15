Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Since we expect the Patriots will extend Devin McCourty, why not bring back his twin, Jason? Jason is a free agent, played cornerback with the Patriots before he moving to the Dolphins (where he played safety), and is coming off of a one year, $1.2 million contract (very reasonable). Despite his age, he played well last year (before he got injured). Wouldn't this help cushion the blow of losing J.C. Jackson? - David Rosenberg

First you proved prophetic and Devin McCourty has indeed been re-signed. I think his leadership and professionalism along the back end of the defense is important moving forward as I expect there to be significant turnover in other areas, so that move made sense. As for bringing Jason back to join him I'd rather go in a different direction. That has nothing to do with Jason or his ability. Much like his brother I think he still has value, but I feel the Patriots need to make an effort to get younger and having two 34-year-olds in the secondary doesn't help in that regard. Jason McCourty at this stage would be an extra corner/safety so he wouldn't add to the starting lineup and his age make that a bad combination. But you are correct in that replacing Jackson won't be easy. I would just rather find a younger free agent to add to a player taken in the draft in order to do that.

A couple of weeks ago you brought up putting Johnny Most on the radio and turning the volume down while the game was on the TV. I want to thank you so very much for bringing back a fond memory of my father's insistence of doing the same as a child. I now do the same for the Patriots and my daughters think I'm just as crazy. I think Scott Zolak is the best color guy in the business. He adds so much to the games. Living in Alabama I force my friends to listen to Zolak and they think he is the best as well. So here is my question. Being aware of TV contracts with the NFL what they are so this probably never coming to fruition but would the NFL not be better served to have the same "home team" announcers for each game? Kind of like what happens on Sirius/XM where you can tune in to either teams' coverage? I think what is missing in NFL TV coverage is the home team feel. Guys like Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, and Cris Collinsworth are way too vanilla. Just a thought. - Tom Champagne

The difference between the NFL and the other leagues is that all of the regular-season and postseason games are nationally televised. (Some games are shown regionally). Therefore, the networks want to use their announcers to broadcast the games. The other leagues have many more games and have only select ones broadcast nationally. Sometimes that can be annoying for local fans who are subjected to announcers that perhaps don't know their teams as well as the local guys who handle the radio duties. Personally, I always prefer listening to what national guys have to say about the teams I'm interested in because I feel like I've heard the local guys' points many times and I'm eager to hear a different perspective. But I understand how some fans want to listen to their favorite local announcers and that's why you are not alone in turning down the TV and listening to Zo. After all, who doesn't love Zo?!

The game against Dallas this past year exposed Jalen Mills. Right after that game several Dallas players said they remember Mills from his Eagles days. They knew his faults and game planned around them. Not good. So, when I hear what a good year he had, I really question what people see in him. Of all the free agents signed last offseason Mills was my least favorite. - Brian Smith

I would say that I fall in between how you feel about Mills and those who felt he had a great year. I didn't think he was great but I also think he bounced back after a somewhat shaky start and settled down into his role. I think part of that was the team's switch from mostly man coverage to more zone looks. Again, I don't think Mills was great but he wasn't a disaster either. I know there are analytics sites that claim his coverage was excellent, but as I mentioned I felt that was more the result of schemes that incorporated more zone looks. The Dallas game you mentioned was probably a low point in his first season with the team, but things definitely got better from that point on. I would classify him as a middle-of-the-road free agent addition in last year's big group. Not as productive as Hunter Henry or Matthew Judon, but better than Jonnu Smith and Davon Godchaux. He will need to fill a pretty big role again this season with Jackson gone.