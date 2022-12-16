Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Where does the Patriots defense begin trying to stop Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, not to mention Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller (if they are able to return after starting practice this week)?

It's a similar task to last week against the Cardinals. There will be match-ups that favor the Raiders offense. The only way to compete is to have a pass rush that complements the coverage. Getting a lead and forcing Vegas to be one-dimensional would be nice but not something to count on. It will come down to the Belichick mantra: everybody just Do Your Job! -Fred Kirsch

The focal point to me is Josh Jacobs. Make the Raiders one-dimensional and force Derek Carr to carry the load. -Paul Perillo

The Patriots focus should be on stopping the Raiders and Josh Jacobs #1 graded rushing attack. I'd like to see the Patriots stifle the run early and takeaway the play action setups down the field where the Raiders have their playmakers. -Alexandra Francisco

This is the conundrum defenses have been in all year with the Adams-Jacobs tandem. Do you play two-high safeties to stay over the top of Adams, or load the box against Jacobs? Most teams have favored slowing down Adams, and that's what I think the Patriots will do. Trust your D-Line to mitigate the damage playing a man short in the box, keep the safeties back to limit big plays, and hope that keeps Vegas out of the end zone. -Evan Lazar

I believe the focus for the Patriots defense has to be on Davante Adams. The Minnesota game versus Justin Jefferson is a great example of what the Patriots shouldn't do in terms of coverage against the Raiders. Too much of the focus was on stopping Dalvin Cook, leaving Jon Jones one-on-one against Justin Jefferson. With the uncertainty of Jalen Mills and Jack Jones availability against the Raiders is concerning, Jon Jones will need all the help he can get against Adams. -Tamara Brown