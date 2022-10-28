Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

The loss of Breece Hall is a major one for the Jets, how do you see the Patriots defense defending them?

There's no need to do anything exotic on Sunday. It starts with stopping the run, even without Hall. Smart, disciplined play should do the trick. Don't overrun, mind your gaps and keep things in front. QB Zach Wilson hasn't been turning the ball over like he did last season but he's still not a huge passing threat so don't overthink it. -FK

I wouldn't sleep on the Jets running game just because Hall is out. It's a good scheme, the line run blocks well, Michael Carter ran well in the first matchup last season and James Robinson can take advantage of good blocking. Without a true mobile QB threat, I expect the Pats to use a similar approach as Weeks 5-6 to get the game in Wilson's hands on third down: five or six-man fronts, base defense versus heavy personnel, and bear fronts with the three big DLs (Guy, Davis, Godchaux). I don't think Hall being out will change the game plan much. -EL

Nothing really changes for the Patriots defensive game plan. They still need to be ready to stop the run and force Zach Wilson to beat them from the pocket. -PP

Even without Breece Hall, I think the Patriots defense will still respect the Jets running game especially with the addition of James Robinson in his place but I predict that a lot of the focus will be on forcing Zach Wilson to make bad throws and commit turnovers. With him not being able to lean on his star running back and have to throw more, I suspect the Patriots should come away with at least two turnovers. -TB

The trade for James Robinson means the Pats aren't completely off the hook against the run, so containing those efforts is as important as pressuring Wilson. -AF