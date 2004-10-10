Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 25 - 06:00 PM | Mon Sep 26 - 08:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Pats vs Dolphins Gamebook

Page 1 - Page 2 - Page 3 - Page 4 - Page 5 - Page 6 - Page 7 - Page 8 - Page 9

Oct 10, 2004 at 05:06 AM

National Football League Game Summary
NFL Copyright 2004 by The National Football League. All rights reserved. This summary and play-by-play is for the express purpose of assisting media in their coverage of the game; any other use of this material is prohibited without the written permission of the National Football League.

Date: 10/10/2004Miami Dolphins At New England Patriots

at Gillette StadiumStart Time: 1:02 PM EDT

Game Day Weather
Game Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool
Played Outdoor on Turf: Grass		Temp: 64 degrees F, Humidity: 56%, Wind: NNW 8 mph
Officials
Referee: Bernie Kukar (86)
Line Judge: Tom Barnes (55)
Field Judge: Scott Steenson (88)		Umpire: Bill Schuster (129)
Side Judge: Tom Hill (97)
Replay Official: Dale Hamer ()		Head Linesman: Phil McKinnely (110)
Back Judge: Steve Freeman (133)
Video Operator: Brian Matoren ()
Lineups
Miami DolphinsNew England Patriots
Offense
WR86M.Booker
LT77D.McIntosh
LG78J.James
C68S.McKinney
RG69T.Whitley
RT72V.Carey
TE81R.McMichael
WR84C.Chambers
QB9J.Fiedler
RB26L.Henry
TE85D.Lee
Defense
LDE96D.Bowens
LDT90J.Zgonina
RDT98B.Robinson
RDE99J.Taylor
WLB55J.Seau
MLB54Z.Thomas
SLB52M.Greenwood
LCB23P.Surtain
RCB29S.Madison
SS24S.Knight
FS21A.Edwards
Offense
WR87D.Givens
LT72M.Light
LG63J.Andruzzi
C67D.Koppen
RG61S.Neal
RT68T.Ashworth
TE82D.Graham
QB12T.Brady
WR86D.Patten
RB28C.Dillon
TE88C.Fauria
Defense
LE94T.Warren
NT75V.Wilfork
RE93R.Seymour
OLB50M.Vrabel
ILB54T.Bruschi
ILB52T.Johnson
OLB55W.McGinest
LCB24T.Law
RCB22A.Samuel
FS26E.Wilson
SS37R.Harrison
SubstitutionsSubstitutions
P 1 M.Turk, QB 7 A.Feeley, S 20 A.Freeman, CB 25 R.Howard, CB 27 W.Poole, RB 31 S.Morris, CB 35 J.Wyrick, S 37 Y.Bell, RB 43 B.Forsey, FB 44 R.Konrad, LB 50 B.Ayanbadejo, LB 56 D.Pope, LB 58 E.Moore, C 66 R.Hadnot, T 74 W.Smith, DE 75 C.Ahanotu, WR 82 B.Gilmore, WR 83 W.Welker, WR 88 D.Thompson, TE 89 E.Perry, DE 91 J.Williams, DT 94 D.RomeroK 4 A.Vinatieri, P 8 Jo.Miller, WR 10 K.Kasper, WR 14 P.Sam, CB 21 R.Gay, RB 27 R.Abdullah, S 30 J.Cherry, RB 33 K.Faulk, FB 35 P.Pass, S 42 D.Reid, LB 48 T.Banta-Cain, LB 51 D.Davis, LB 53 L.Izzo, LB 59 R.Colvin, LS 66 L.Paxton, G 71 R.Hochstein, OT 76 B.Gorin, DL/LB 90 D.Klecko, LB 95 R.Phifer, DL 97 J.Green, DT 98 K.Traylor
Did Not PlayDid Not Play
K 10 O.MareQB 6 R.Davey, TE 85 J.Weaver
Not ActiveNot Active
WR 15 R.Bellamy, 3QB 18 S.Rosenfels, RB 28 T.Minor, FB 32 J.Martin, LB 51 T.Bua, G 60 G.Jerman, T 70 J.St. Clair, DT 95 T.Bowens3QB 13 Ji.Miller, CB 38 T.Poole, OL 64 G.Mruczkowski, WR 80 T.Brown, WR 81 B.Johnson, WR 83 D.Branch, DE 91 M.Hill, DT 99 E.Kelley
Field Goals (made() & missed)
W.Welker(29)
A.Vinatieri(40) 47WR

Team1234OTTotalVISITOR:Miami Dolphins0730010HOME:New England Patriots71070024

Scoring Plays
TeamQtrTimePlay Description (Extra Point) (Drive Info)VisitorHome
Patriots16:31D.Graham 1 yd. pass from T.Brady (A.Vinatieri kick) (7-30, 3:30)07
Patriots213:33A.Vinatieri 40 yd. Field Goal (10-42, 4:40)010
Dolphins25:16C.Chambers 10 yd. pass from J.Fiedler (W.Welker kick) (7-63, 4:03)710
Patriots20:36D.Givens 5 yd. pass from T.Brady (A.Vinatieri kick) (6-46, 2:39)717
Patriots38:26R.Abdullah 1 yd. run (A.Vinatieri kick) (6-48, 3:18)724
Dolphins31:58W.Welker 29 yd. Field Goal (12-51, 6:28)1024

Paid Attendance: 68756Game Length: 3:05

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/25

Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 9/25

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players react to home opener loss to Ravens

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux and more addresses the media on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Watch every New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game Week 3

Watch New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Matthew Judon 9/25: "We've got to play better defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Watch game highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising