Pats vs Dolphins Gamebook

|National Football League Game Summary
|NFL Copyright 2004 by The National Football League. All rights reserved. This summary and play-by-play is for the express purpose of assisting media in their coverage of the game; any other use of this material is prohibited without the written permission of the National Football League.
|Date: 10/10/2004
|Miami Dolphins At New England Patriots
at Gillette Stadium
|Game Day Weather
|Game Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool
Played Outdoor on Turf: Grass
|Temp: 64 degrees F, Humidity: 56%, Wind: NNW 8 mph
|Officials
|Referee: Bernie Kukar (86)
Line Judge: Tom Barnes (55)
Field Judge: Scott Steenson (88)
|Umpire: Bill Schuster (129)
Side Judge: Tom Hill (97)
Replay Official: Dale Hamer ()
|Head Linesman: Phil McKinnely (110)
Back Judge: Steve Freeman (133)
Video Operator: Brian Matoren ()
|Lineups
|Miami Dolphins
|New England Patriots
|Offense
|Defense
|Offense
|Defense
|Substitutions
|Substitutions
|P 1 M.Turk, QB 7 A.Feeley, S 20 A.Freeman, CB 25 R.Howard, CB 27 W.Poole, RB 31 S.Morris, CB 35 J.Wyrick, S 37 Y.Bell, RB 43 B.Forsey, FB 44 R.Konrad, LB 50 B.Ayanbadejo, LB 56 D.Pope, LB 58 E.Moore, C 66 R.Hadnot, T 74 W.Smith, DE 75 C.Ahanotu, WR 82 B.Gilmore, WR 83 W.Welker, WR 88 D.Thompson, TE 89 E.Perry, DE 91 J.Williams, DT 94 D.Romero
|K 4 A.Vinatieri, P 8 Jo.Miller, WR 10 K.Kasper, WR 14 P.Sam, CB 21 R.Gay, RB 27 R.Abdullah, S 30 J.Cherry, RB 33 K.Faulk, FB 35 P.Pass, S 42 D.Reid, LB 48 T.Banta-Cain, LB 51 D.Davis, LB 53 L.Izzo, LB 59 R.Colvin, LS 66 L.Paxton, G 71 R.Hochstein, OT 76 B.Gorin, DL/LB 90 D.Klecko, LB 95 R.Phifer, DL 97 J.Green, DT 98 K.Traylor
|Did Not Play
|Did Not Play
|K 10 O.Mare
|QB 6 R.Davey, TE 85 J.Weaver
|Not Active
|Not Active
|WR 15 R.Bellamy, 3QB 18 S.Rosenfels, RB 28 T.Minor, FB 32 J.Martin, LB 51 T.Bua, G 60 G.Jerman, T 70 J.St. Clair, DT 95 T.Bowens
|3QB 13 Ji.Miller, CB 38 T.Poole, OL 64 G.Mruczkowski, WR 80 T.Brown, WR 81 B.Johnson, WR 83 D.Branch, DE 91 M.Hill, DT 99 E.Kelley
|Field Goals (made() & missed)
|Scoring Plays
|Team
|Qtr
|Time
|Play Description (Extra Point) (Drive Info)
|Visitor
|Home
|Patriots
|1
|6:31
|D.Graham 1 yd. pass from T.Brady (A.Vinatieri kick) (7-30, 3:30)
|0
|7
|Patriots
|2
|13:33
|A.Vinatieri 40 yd. Field Goal (10-42, 4:40)
|0
|10
|Dolphins
|2
|5:16
|C.Chambers 10 yd. pass from J.Fiedler (W.Welker kick) (7-63, 4:03)
|7
|10
|Patriots
|2
|0:36
|D.Givens 5 yd. pass from T.Brady (A.Vinatieri kick) (6-46, 2:39)
|7
|17
|Patriots
|3
|8:26
|R.Abdullah 1 yd. run (A.Vinatieri kick) (6-48, 3:18)
|7
|24
|Dolphins
|3
|1:58
|W.Welker 29 yd. Field Goal (12-51, 6:28)
|10
|24
|Paid Attendance: 68756
|Game Length: 3:05