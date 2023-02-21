Patriots Mailbag: Pre-Combine needs and rankings, balancing free agency and the draft

As a 54-year paying season ticket holder I am okay with the price increase. I would like to see our free agency approach map to our competition using hard cash guarantees to attract and retain our upcoming players like Dugger, Uche and Onwenu. This approach also can navigate the cap. What are your thoughts on focusing on one offensive and defensive player? McGlinchey at ORT and Edmunds patrolling the Middle? Both should come in around $15M average per year. -Mark Romasco

As I laid out in me Burning Questions post last week, I'm very much in agreement with trying to use a good chunk of this year's cap space with an internal eye toward the future, starting with Dugger, who is one of those homegrown ideal fits. Uche and Onwenu are a little tougher calls considering their positions and value, but I'm all for building a core on both sides of the ball that were internally developed so the more extensions the merrier. I also might consider extending Hunter Henry as well to help add some stability atop the tight end position while perhaps spreading out some of his cap hit to open up some space.

There isn't a lot to argue about with making a push for McGlinchey and Edmunds, both would clearly be impact additions that would make the team better. Edmunds is especially intriguing given his age, he's still just 24. McGlinchey is only 28, so investing in these proven players makes sense, it's just a matter of philosophy. Are they ready to make an adjustment at linebacker with Bentley and Tavai back, with Tavai getting an extension mid-season last year? Or will they continue to look at safety hybrids instead of a player like Edmunds? As for tackle, do they have their eye on someone at 14th overall? Or more impactful, could they actually look for an immediate right tackle on Day 2? That kind of approach might make McGlinchey unnecessary say if you could plug in a Dawand Jones on a rookie deal.

I truly have no idea what's in store this free agency period. They could make some external splashes, they could make some internal splashes, or they could just stay the course and fill out their roster with the mid-range guys, instead choosing to look for splash additions in the draft where they have their biggest needs. -Mike Dussault

A lot of talk has centered around the Pat's trading for a #1 wide receiver. I stand opposed as a trade would mean loss of BOTH draft capital and meeting an already eight-figure salary up to $20 million in cap space. Stars like Hopkins and Higgins would have to be paid unless extensions were worked out. A double whammy!! OBJ would merely cost $$ for a show me year. The Pat's will almost certainly have draft choices starting with the third ranked receiver or even top ranked at #14 through #22, trade down for extra picks and lower salary.

If the big 3 of tackles are gone before the Pat's pick, do they go for the best CB, the best wideout or trade down (no worse than 22) and grab Zay Flowers or a top safety? -David Brown

I am firmly of the belief that the Patriots should continue to look to the draft at wide receiver instead of throwing resources at an already-established player. Of course, the right player could change that, but there's only a handful out there that really seem worth it like AJ Brown was last season. That's why I went with Jordan Addison in my first mock draft of the spring. He's the most explosive and versatile receiver in the draft and I think he's well worth that 14th overall pick. I've found myself really wondering about the tackles. Broderick Jones and Paris Johnson are slam dunks and probably gone in the top-10, Skoronoski is a sold technician despite some size and length questions. But how bad was the tackle play last year really? Could they just roll with Trent Brown for another season on the left? I'm curious to see what kind of impact Bill O'Brien's offense has on the o-line. I see Brown and a rookie right tackle with Addison as a more enticing lineup than Skoronski and Brown (on the right side? Or someone new?) and a Day 2 developmental weapon.

I could see a trade down and maybe still getting Addison or Zay Flowers in the late-teens or early-20s, but generally I think we can all agree they need to get top-flight talent and this is the highest pick they've had since 2008. Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez are two top-ranked corners that are easy fits at another one of the major positions of need.