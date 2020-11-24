Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Belichick spies tough matchup with Cardinals

The Patriots return home to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals, led by dynamic second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. The 6-4 Cardinals are yet another tough matchup with an athletic quarterback who can do it all.

"They are as explosive as anybody we've played," said Belichick on Tuesday morning. "They have a lot of good players – experienced offensive line, some good speed players in the passing game from [Christian] Kirk to [Andy] Isabella, a couple of great receivers with [DeAndre] Hopkins and [Larry] Fitzgerald, [Chase] Edmonds and [Kenyan] Drake are dangerous, and the tight ends, that's an explosive group there as well, plus the quarterback. So, they have a lot of guys that can make big plays, that run well."

At the center of Arizona's attack is head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL draft but spent his rookie season on injured reserve before getting cut the following summer. Belichick pointed out Kingsbury was smart and picked a lot of things up on his own.

"Kliff does a good job with the offense of getting the ball into space, getting the ball to receivers – or whether it be backs, tight ends or receivers – but getting the ball to somebody in space where they have an opportunity to make big plays," said Belichick.

But there's no question, Murray is the one who makes it all work, despite a lack of height that hasn't hindered him as much as many projected at the NFL level.