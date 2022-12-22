Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals coaches and players comment on their game against the New England Patriots.

Dec 22, 2022
New England Patriots

Staff

Cincinnati Bengals coaches and players comment on their game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"They've got really smart players that play smart. You just see that intelligence on the tape. They're really skilled as well. I've been up to New England many, many times and I know it's a difficult place to play."
- Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

"It feels very much like all the New England teams I've ever played against. They have a bunch of guys that do their jobs very well. I know that's what they preach there and how they run things in that organization. It's no different this year. They look the same. Faces change, numbers change, but the way they play and style they play with the discipline they play with has been pretty consistent over the last 25 years. I don't see anything different than we have always seen in New England. We've got our work cut out for us, it's a good unit."
- Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan

"We are fully focused on playing our best football because we know how much of a challenge this is going to be. But you got to take care of this one before you can focus on anything behind that. We are just focused on beating New England."
- Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

On Playing at Gillette Stadium...

"I like playing anywhere they're passionate about football and those fans are passionate."
- Bengals Nose tackle D.J. Reader

On the Patriots defense...

"Well coached. A lot of times you look at the film and you think you can take advantage of this guy. They don't really have any of those. They're all good players that understand their scheme, understand their leverages. They've got good rushers and good rush plan. It will be a challenge for us."
- Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

"You try to do your best to anticipate something. You don't know until you get there about what it's going to look like. He'll go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time for a reason. That's always the joy of playing against the Patriots."
- Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan

"They're going to have a good plan. You see it every week and on film. They'll have a plan for certain guys. They'll have a third-down plan that you probably haven't seen. They'll have a red-zone plan you haven't seen, so you'll have to make adjustments."
- Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

"We know that they're going to have a good plan for us. We're going to have to make adjustments in-game to what we are seeing because we know they're going to have some game plan stuff for us that we haven't seen before. It's going to be a challenge for us as an offense to take those adjustments and run with them on the fly because we know there is going to be some stuff we haven't seen."
- Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

