What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

"It feels very much like all the New England teams I've ever played against. They have a bunch of guys that do their jobs very well. I know that's what they preach there and how they run things in that organization. It's no different this year. They look the same. Faces change, numbers change, but the way they play and style they play with the discipline they play with has been pretty consistent over the last 25 years. I don't see anything different than we have always seen in New England. We've got our work cut out for us, it's a good unit."

- Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan