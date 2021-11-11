What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

On facing the Patriots...

"A big challenge this week going against another 5-4 team, just like us. An AFC opponent. A really good football team. We have to go on the road and play our best to try and get a win. They are very, very well-coached, as you all know. Offensively, defensively and special teams, they are very sound, and they are very physical. Their offense is a physical group. The quarterback (Patriots QB Mac Jones) is playing at a high level. He does not look like a rookie to me. They can play a physical brand of football with a bunch of different running backs. They have guys on the perimeter who can make plays and can make contested catches and some really good tight ends. It presents a big challenge. Defensively, they are very big and long and play a physical brand of football. They can play five on the line of scrimmage, and they can get into a four-down front. They can pressure. They play shell. It is an impressive scheme that can show you multiple looks. Special teams, which they have always done a great job with, they have great players, they play hard and a really good scheme. A big week of preparation for us to get ready to go on the road."

- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

"They are a team that is always situationally aware and a complementary football team. That is just how they are coached. That is how that organization has been for a long time now. We have to take care of the football and capitalize on mistakes, and just be able to play complimentary football once again and just continue to improve. It is one of those weeks where we have to be patient on our side of the ball, and like I said, adapt. They are going to have some plays where they have it schemed up, and we just have to eliminate negative plays."

- Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

"The players and the tradition that they have there and the championship culture that they have built. That is what you go into. A lot of people say the 'Patriot way' where you do not lose games – they do not lose the game; they find a way to make you make the first mistake and then they capitalize. We have to go in there, and we have to play smart ball. That is everything. [No] Penalties, turnovers and we have to protect the ball and we have to take the ball away. Be sound in all of our defense, all of our offense and all of our special teams. Everything has to be sound. That is what this game comes down to this week."

- Browns Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for their team, their players and their coaches. I think mentioned to you guys the other day, (pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach) Chad O'Shea is someone who spent a bunch of years there and understands how they go about their business. There is no secret, they are just very-well coached, and they are very sound in their schemes, good fundamentals and good techniques so we have to play our best to try and get a win."