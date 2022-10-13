What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

On facing the Patriots...

"A great challenge this week in front of our fans at our place. An AFC opponent, 2-3 just like us. We know that we are going to have to be about our business if you want to try and beat this team. As we know, they are very, very well coached. Offense, defense and special teams, very sound in everything that they are doing. A bunch of good players."

- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

"The known fact is that the Patriots don't beat themselves. We can't go beat the Browns and beat the Patriots at the same time. That is the mindset of just focusing in on this plan and the team that we are playing against and just taking it one play and one day at a time."

- Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

On Bill Belichick...

"You have to respect him because he has been in the league a long time, won many Super Bowls and is a great coach obviously. It is all around he does a great job handling everything."

- Browns Running Back Nick Chubb