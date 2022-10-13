What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Official website of the New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns coaches and player comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Oct 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2022Browns_WhatTheyreSaying_16x9

Cleveland Browns coaches and player comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"A great challenge this week in front of our fans at our place. An AFC opponent, 2-3 just like us. We know that we are going to have to be about our business if you want to try and beat this team. As we know, they are very, very well coached. Offense, defense and special teams, very sound in everything that they are doing. A bunch of good players."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

"The known fact is that the Patriots don't beat themselves. We can't go beat the Browns and beat the Patriots at the same time. That is the mindset of just focusing in on this plan and the team that we are playing against and just taking it one play and one day at a time."
- Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

On Bill Belichick...

"You have to respect him because he has been in the league a long time, won many Super Bowls and is a great coach obviously. It is all around he does a great job handling everything."
- Browns Running Back Nick Chubb

"He has been doing it too long for me to prepare for him. It is more so obviously the system and then the guys who are playing because they are out there doing it. I think that is the focus is just focusing on the team. Obviously, he is the coach and he is running the show but definitely focusing on the team."
- Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

On the Patriots quarterbacks...

"Offensively, not sure if we are going to see (Patriots QB) Mac Jones or (Patriots QB) Bailey Zappe. We have to prepare for both guys. We saw Mac Jones last year so we know what he is capable of, and I think this young quarterback (Zappe), I am very, very impressed with what they have done with him and how he is playing and operating for them right now."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

On the Patriots offense...

"A really good group on offense. I think they are very, very physical. A huge offensive line. They are running the ball well with multiple schemes. They have very good passes off of those runs, whether it is play-actions, keepers or screens. They are very balanced, but it is a very physical group."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

On Rhamondre Stevenson...

"Very, very impressive running back. Powerful. Good feet for a power back. Can carry the load. Good in their run types that they are running with him. I really think he can gap-scheme and he can wide zone. Runs behind his pads. A physical football player."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

On the Patriots defense...

"Defensively, it is a huge challenge for our offense. They present issues in the run and the pass – multiple fronts and multiple coverages. Very, very versatile football players that can align really everywhere, but good players throughout that defense."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

"They are very disciplined. The guys up front stay in their gaps. A lot of two-gapping. They set the edge. Everyone is in the place they need to be. They don't mess up at all. They are a very disciplined team. Very smart, tough, big and physical. It will be a great challenge."
- Browns Running Back Nick Chubb

"They are really good at giving you multiple looks and playing multiple coverages. What I think is most impressive – they have always done this – is just having versatile football players that really can line up everywhere so that they can give you a look out of sub that looks like their base and they can get in base and give you a look that maybe you weren't anticipating. That is a credit to their coaches and a credit to their players being able to mix up their looks."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

"Tough. Smart. Fast. Guys who know what they are doing. Guys you won't find them misaligned much. You won't find them beating themselves on defense. I think he has kept some of the core veteran guys who understand his mindset and his system to the point where they are kind of extensions of him on the field. I think that is pretty much what it is – a tough, sound group of guys."
- Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

On Matthew Judon...

"A great player. We have played against him. Playing at a very high level. He rushes the passer. He is savvy, but he is also just very athletic, just watching him chase people down and how fast he is and long. I think he is a great combination of size, speed and athleticism but also a really good awareness in his rushes."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

"He is obviously a freak. He is everything that Belichick wants in a player. Does everything well the tasks that he needs to do. Can move him around everywhere. Tough and physical, but that is their team. That is the model of their team. That is evident when you turn on the film that it is still the mindset there."
- Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

On takeaways from last year's loss at New England...

"We didn't do anything right, let me start there. Offense, defense and special teams, we did not play anywhere near a sound football game or a complete football game, and it got away from us. You can't beat yourself ever in the NFL. You just can't beat yourself against a Patriots team. They are well coached. They are not going to beat themselves so you have to be about your business."
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

