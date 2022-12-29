What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

"He's a competitive player. Obviously, I think there's a lot of things that you see on film that they're well-schooled in, and they're looking for certain opportunities. Obviously, the Vegas game comes to mind. Vegas was showing a max blitz look, which you knew that they were going to pop out of that blitz, based on the safety, so he saw the safety, he checked the play. It happened twice in the game. One time they hit him for a big play, the other time they missed the throw. Both plays should have been touchdowns. His awareness and understanding of things that are going on in the game, I think are at a high level, I think he has some escape ability in the pocket. He keeps his eyes downfield. I think they have guys that have made plays all year. I think he's willing to throw the ball to all of them. And, then he has the ability – you show pressure one side, he'll check the play. He usually gets them in the right plays. You don't see them running into a down safety very often. I think the things that they're doing over there schematically, you got to be very careful of showing them something that you've done over and over again, because they'll probably have something schemed up for it. And I think Vegas, that game was a perfect example of it. I know they got one big gain out of it but the reality of it is they probably should have scored on it both times."

- Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer