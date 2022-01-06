What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"I think they've really improved in every area – offense, defense and special teams. I think they've dealt with injuries like every team and other guys have stepped up. I think there are some things that are standard operating procedure there. Guys play tough, play physical, play disciplined. They do a nice job overall."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"We always knew that they were a good team, well-coached. I think they found their rhythm playing with each other. They have a good front, they have good 'backers, they are a good overall team in all three phases. It's going to be a challenge and to me, this isn't the same team that we saw in early September. They look a lot more confident so it's going to be a challenge for us."
- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
"It's a tough opponent. Whether it's offense – offensively they post issues. Defensively, obviously they do a nice job there. Same thing in the kicking game. It's going to take a great effort by us, a great week of preparation to get the result we're looking for. I think that will be great for our team but it's going to take a lot of hard work."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
On Bill Belichick...
"I think Bill, his consistency is something maybe people don't talk about. Having been in that building, I think that's something you see on a day in and day out basis. As far as how the day-to-day approach he expects from players, coaches and everyone in the building, you hear the same message really on a daily basis. It's been a while since I've been out of there now. I've certainly grown more of an appreciation for my time there and the things I've learned with more time being there. I think a lot of those things I try to apply here on a day-to-day basis. Bill is a great coach, but I'd say consistency and messaging is one thing that isn't talked about enough."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
On Mac Jones...
"I feel like he's improved this whole season but when I first played him in Week 1, when I saw him play and the stuff he was doing I'm like, he's not a rookie. He was doing some stuff like he's been in the league a little minute. I've just seen him improve and I'm looking forward to seeing him this week."
- Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard
"I would say he has full control of the offense. He has the ability to check them in and out of plays. He makes quick decisions. He's a quick processer. He's very accurate with the football. He understands protections, so he knows where pressure is coming from. He knows where he needs to get the ball. He's done a very nice job for them. Again, it will be a big challenge for us this week to try to keep him off-track. We're looking forward to that."
- Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer
"Mac Jones is a really good player for them. Coach (Bill) Belichick found a gem in the draft. We've got to do a good job containing him. We've got to stop the run game too. But he's doing a phenomenal job for them so far."
- Dolphins Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah
"I think he's done a very nice job. Good command of the offense, poised, good decision making. I think as an entire offense, it's complementary to the skillset of each individual player. The run game, the pass game – I think Josh (McDaniels) has done a great job of putting those guys in good positions to have success. They've obviously, with Mac at the helm, done a nice job."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
On the Patriots defense...
"I think they force the quarterback to get the ball out of their hands quick. They force quick decisions. They don't give up big plays. They want you to work for your touchdowns. If it's a checkdown that works for 10 yards, that's the kind of game they want to play, I think. It's a take what they give you and when you have your shots, you've got to take your shots when they arise."
- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
"I think as a defense, it's tough, it's physical, good situationally. Those guys in the secondary do a good job. Every catch is contested. But specific to 'High' (Dont'a Hightower) and Devin (McCourty), obviously I have a relationship with both guys. I have great respect for both of them as players but more so as people. It's good to watch them continue to grow, continue to lead. They're both very multiple. They do different things. They allow that defense to be multiple. They do a good job as leaders on that team and overall they've done a nice job defensively."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores