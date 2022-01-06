What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

"I think Bill, his consistency is something maybe people don't talk about. Having been in that building, I think that's something you see on a day in and day out basis. As far as how the day-to-day approach he expects from players, coaches and everyone in the building, you hear the same message really on a daily basis. It's been a while since I've been out of there now. I've certainly grown more of an appreciation for my time there and the things I've learned with more time being there. I think a lot of those things I try to apply here on a day-to-day basis. Bill is a great coach, but I'd say consistency and messaging is one thing that isn't talked about enough."