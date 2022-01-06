Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jan 06 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Jan 06, 2022 at 11:00 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
pdc-whattheyresaying-wk18-dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"I think they've really improved in every area – offense, defense and special teams. I think they've dealt with injuries like every team and other guys have stepped up. I think there are some things that are standard operating procedure there. Guys play tough, play physical, play disciplined. They do a nice job overall."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

"We always knew that they were a good team, well-coached. I think they found their rhythm playing with each other. They have a good front, they have good 'backers, they are a good overall team in all three phases. It's going to be a challenge and to me, this isn't the same team that we saw in early September. They look a lot more confident so it's going to be a challenge for us."

- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

"It's a tough opponent. Whether it's offense – offensively they post issues. Defensively, obviously they do a nice job there. Same thing in the kicking game. It's going to take a great effort by us, a great week of preparation to get the result we're looking for. I think that will be great for our team but it's going to take a lot of hard work."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

Related Links

On Bill Belichick...

"I think Bill, his consistency is something maybe people don't talk about. Having been in that building, I think that's something you see on a day in and day out basis. As far as how the day-to-day approach he expects from players, coaches and everyone in the building, you hear the same message really on a daily basis. It's been a while since I've been out of there now. I've certainly grown more of an appreciation for my time there and the things I've learned with more time being there. I think a lot of those things I try to apply here on a day-to-day basis. Bill is a great coach, but I'd say consistency and messaging is one thing that isn't talked about enough."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

On Mac Jones...

"I feel like he's improved this whole season but when I first played him in Week 1, when I saw him play and the stuff he was doing I'm like, he's not a rookie. He was doing some stuff like he's been in the league a little minute. I've just seen him improve and I'm looking forward to seeing him this week."

- Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard

"I would say he has full control of the offense. He has the ability to check them in and out of plays. He makes quick decisions. He's a quick processer. He's very accurate with the football. He understands protections, so he knows where pressure is coming from. He knows where he needs to get the ball. He's done a very nice job for them. Again, it will be a big challenge for us this week to try to keep him off-track. We're looking forward to that."

- Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer

"Mac Jones is a really good player for them. Coach (Bill) Belichick found a gem in the draft. We've got to do a good job containing him. We've got to stop the run game too. But he's doing a phenomenal job for them so far."

- Dolphins Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah

"I think he's done a very nice job. Good command of the offense, poised, good decision making. I think as an entire offense, it's complementary to the skillset of each individual player. The run game, the pass game – I think Josh (McDaniels) has done a great job of putting those guys in good positions to have success. They've obviously, with Mac at the helm, done a nice job."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

On the Patriots defense...

"I think they force the quarterback to get the ball out of their hands quick. They force quick decisions. They don't give up big plays. They want you to work for your touchdowns. If it's a checkdown that works for 10 yards, that's the kind of game they want to play, I think. It's a take what they give you and when you have your shots, you've got to take your shots when they arise."

- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

"I think as a defense, it's tough, it's physical, good situationally. Those guys in the secondary do a good job. Every catch is contested. But specific to 'High' (Dont'a Hightower) and Devin (McCourty), obviously I have a relationship with both guys. I have great respect for both of them as players but more so as people. It's good to watch them continue to grow, continue to lead. They're both very multiple. They do different things. They allow that defense to be multiple. They do a good job as leaders on that team and overall they've done a nice job defensively."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

A look at what Jacksonville Jaguars coaches and players are saying about the New England Patriots prior to their NFL Week 17 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Find out what Indianapolis Colts coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Find out what Tennessee Titans coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Find out what Atlanta Falcons coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Find out what Cleveland Browns coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Carolina Panthers

Find out what Carolina Panthers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Find out what Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon 1/6: "We just need to stay in the now, and handle our business in Miami"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.

Davon Godchaux 1/6: "I just think we need to keep applying pressure"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godcahux addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

Belestrator: Preparing for Miami's wide receivers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, the Miami Defense, and more on this episode of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, January 7th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Hunter Henry 1/5: "I feel like I've become a better football player"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Jalen Mills 1/5: "It's always those little things"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising