What They're Saying: New York Jets

On the Patriots...

"They play a very patient style of football. You look from an offensive standpoint, everyone is trying to talk about their demise, but they've played two of the better defenses in football and they had 82 plays against Philadelphia and 75 against Miami, so they're possessing the ball, moving the ball. Albeit it may not look explosive, but they're moving the football. They play clean."

- Jets Head coach Robert Saleh

"We have to get back on track this week against the Patriots, It is another huge division game at home, so it is important to learn from the mistakes we made but focus on the now. Get your body back and be present in the moment and understand that we have everything we want in front of us."

- Jets DL Solomon Thomas

"We have the Patriots at home, and we all know what type of game it's going to be. We know it is going to be a dogfight. No one is happy about the Dallas game. We have to come in and fix it."

- Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

"They are dominant man. They have a great quarterback in Mac Jones. He can throw the ball anywhere he wants too, and he can run a little bit."

- Jets DT Quinnen Williams

"Starting off 2-0 in the division would be huge. It is a big momentum shift and a big building block for us. When I first came in the league all I heard was division games count as two. They are always huge and always mean a lot, especially to us in the building. We are trying to go to the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl and this game means a lot."

- Jets DL Solomon Thomas