What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Sep 21, 2023 at 02:58 PM
Patriots.com Staff
On the Patriots...

"They play a very patient style of football. You look from an offensive standpoint, everyone is trying to talk about their demise, but they've played two of the better defenses in football and they had 82 plays against Philadelphia and 75 against Miami, so they're possessing the ball, moving the ball. Albeit it may not look explosive, but they're moving the football. They play clean."
- Jets Head coach Robert Saleh

"We have to get back on track this week against the Patriots, It is another huge division game at home, so it is important to learn from the mistakes we made but focus on the now. Get your body back and be present in the moment and understand that we have everything we want in front of us."
- Jets DL Solomon Thomas

"We have the Patriots at home, and we all know what type of game it's going to be. We know it is going to be a dogfight. No one is happy about the Dallas game. We have to come in and fix it."
- Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

"They are dominant man. They have a great quarterback in Mac Jones. He can throw the ball anywhere he wants too, and he can run a little bit."
- Jets DT Quinnen Williams

"Starting off 2-0 in the division would be huge. It is a big momentum shift and a big building block for us. When I first came in the league all I heard was division games count as two. They are always huge and always mean a lot, especially to us in the building. We are trying to go to the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl and this game means a lot."
- Jets DL Solomon Thomas

"It comes down to executing against a team like New England, making sure that you don't screw yourself up and turning the ball over, always taking care of the ball, winning the kicking game, being efficient, winning situational football. That is what it always comes down to, especially when you play New England, so for us, without talking about what changes, execution is always going to be key."
- Jets Head coach Robert Saleh

On the Patriots offense...

"They don't really have a complex offense. It's pretty simple for the quarterback to get. The gap scheme, everything is really simple. But they excel at it. What they try to do is get other people to mess up and make mistakes. They just do everything right."
- Jets CB Sauce Gardner

"It is really physical, kind of like smash-mouth ball a little bit. We like that type of game. We aren't just a bunch of finesse guys. We are up for the challenge. We feel good about our plan. Now it just about executing and being on our details."
- Jets CB Michael Carter II

On the Patriots defense...

"Defensively, they have one the top units in football. Very underrated unit. Philadelphia is an explosive offense and they held them down. Same thing with Miami. It's a much better football team than people give it credit for and it's going to be a challenge Sunday."
- Jets Head coach Robert Saleh

On the Patriots 14 game win streak over the Jets...

"I get what happened in the past, but looking at the past and dwelling on the past and what could have been, is just taking away from what we can do now. … Yes, it's New England and it's a division game and the past is the past, but all our focus is on today, trying to be our best version of ourselves, so we can find a way to get this one on Sunday."
- Jets Head coach Robert Saleh

"That streak we haven't beat 'em, 14 games or something like that? I wasn't here, I don't think any of the coaches or players were here, so we can't really feel for the whole 14. Most definitely, both of them were pretty frustrating. I remember the first one, MC [Michael Carter II]'s touchdown got called back. People were like if that would've counted, we would've won. Then the other one, we were ready to go to overtime and they got the punt return. Yeah, it was really frustrating. But we had to put it in the past. We want to look at the positive. We want to end that."
- Jets CB Sauce Gardner

"Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That's unacceptable. I'm 0-2 against them. That's unacceptable. I inherited -- I walked into a team that, we haven't beaten the Patriots. I feel like that's why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce (Gardner) here and the guys here -- to make things like that change. It's time we do what we get paid for."
- Jets WR Garrett Wilson

