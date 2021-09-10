Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

There's A LOT of understandable excitement about Mac Jones' regular-season debut and his upcoming rookie season in general. He embodies a new era in Patriots history and everyone seems eager to watch how it will unfold with him under center. But there remain plenty of unknowns about how these new-look Patriots will coalesce as a team, on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins have already gone through some of their growing pains with a new quarterback and finished ahead of New England in the standings last season. They're already a year ahead of the Patriots in terms of their rebuilding process, so, for Week 1, I'm going with the more proven commodity. Jones and Co. will keep it close, though.