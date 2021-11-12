Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 12, 2021 at 09:13 AM
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 23, Browns 20

What to watch for: The Patriots have relied on the run game in recent weeks, averaging 137.4 yards over their past five games and helping take some pressure off rookie quarterback Mac Jones. But running on the Browns might be their greatest challenge, as the Cleveland defense allows the NFL's third-fewest rushing yards (84.8) and second-fewest yards per rush (3.5). So it might come down to Jones' ability to throw it in the critical situations.

Jake Trotter, ESPN

Pick: Browns 22, Patriots 21

Bold prediction: One week after Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward's 99-yard pick-six, the Browns will score another defensive touchdown. That will prove to be the difference in a nail-biter. The Patriots' 14 turnovers are tied for sixth in the NFL.

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler: Browns

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Browns

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Browns

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Browns 24, Patriots 21

Both teams spoke all week about expecting a physical battle. Bill Belichick is coaching like he coached the 1994 Browns, a style of football that the 2021 Browns are also happy to play. The running game matters more for both of these teams than it does for most, and there's no question which team is better at it. These Patriots will find a way to win plenty of strange, ugly games with their rookie quarterback this season, but I believe the Browns are better built for it, with or without Nick Chubb.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 21

The Browns are playing back-to-back road games and put a lot into winning a big division game last week at Cincinnati. The Patriots are back home for the first time in three weeks after winning two road games. Their defense is playing much better and they will do a solid job of putting the game on Baker Mayfield with the possibility Nick Chubb is out. Mac Jones will do enough on offense to get the victory.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Browns

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 20

It would be great if the Patriots had OBJ for this one. New England can likely pull this one off without him.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 17

This game could have major ramifications in the AFC playoff race, and I believe the Patriots are going to show they're real contenders with a big win.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 20

Two tough, physical teams going at it and the Patriots find just enough to keep the streak going.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 30, Browns 17

Despite uncertainty for both teams at the running back position, New England's defense looked like difference makers last week against the Panthers and they should carry that over against a Browns offense that is potent but certainly stoppable, especially if Nick Chubb misses the contest. Mac Jones and the passing offense put together one of their strongest games yet as the Pats get a statement win.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Browns 27, Patriots 17

With all the uncertainty surrounding both teams' running back depth charts, this might be a game where the quarterbacks have to shoulder more of the load (no pun intended). If that's the case, it probably makes sense to go with the more proven commodity in Baker Mayfield. I'd expect the Patriots to do what they've done all season, keep it close and give themselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland just makes too many plays, particularly on defense.

