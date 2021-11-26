Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Statistically, these two clubs are almost identical. What's mystifying about Tennessee is that they've beaten some quality clubs, but also lost to two of the worst in the league. If the Titans still had the NFL's most dominant running back available (Derrick Henry is on IR), this outcome might be a lot different. They don't, though, and that vulnerability will be exploited by New England's ever-improving defense. The Patriots offense puts up just enough points against a solid Tennessee D to keep its winning streak going.