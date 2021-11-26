Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Titans 20
What to watch for: "They have every blitz that you could choose to use." That's how Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels described the Titans, and after rookie quarterback Mac Jones saw a steady diet of blitzes from the Falcons last week, expect more of the same this week. How Jones handles the blitz figures to play a significant role in the outcome.
Turron Davenport, ESPN
Pick: Titans 24, Patriots 21
Bold prediction: Despite coming off a loss in which they turned the football over five times, the Titans will win the turnover battle with the Patriots. New England's defense has 18 interceptions, the most in the NFL, and has forced 13 turnovers during its five-game win streak. But the Titans will rely on their front four to get pressure on Jones while dropping seven into coverage, looking to cloud the passing lanes and get those interceptions.
Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Titans
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 24, Titans 14
The Patriots are on quite a streak of excellence and fortune. They keep catching teams at the right time, with Titans receiver Marcus Johnson now out for the season, just as he was starting to produce. A.J. Brown's status is also uncertain, and he is so vital to this Titans offense. The big, bad Tennessee defensive line is too good to dismiss, but I like the chances of a cohesive Patriots defense forcing Ryan Tannehill to beat them without a lot of help from his running game or a sneaky bad offensive line.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 20, Titans 17
The Titans looked awful in losing at home to the Texans last week and now must play a big AFC road game against the Patriots. New England has been playing great defense, which will again be the case here. This should be an ugly, low-scoring game, with the Patriots pulling it out with a late field goal but the Titans hanging around.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 27, Titans 20
The Patriots quietly have been putting together a great season. It stops being quiet on Sunday.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 24, Titans 23
It's amazing how quickly perceptions have changed around these two teams that the Patriots are now favored. I think the Titans are a lot better than they looked on Sunday, but I like New England to win a close one.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Titans 16
Patriots catch Tennessee at the perfect time as the Titans are licking their wounds.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Titans 17
The Titans are missing some major pieces but still have enough talent, especially on defense, to give the Patriots a tough, hard-fought game. But right now, the Patriots are the better overall team and make a statement with their best win of the season.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Titans 17
Statistically, these two clubs are almost identical. What's mystifying about Tennessee is that they've beaten some quality clubs, but also lost to two of the worst in the league. If the Titans still had the NFL's most dominant running back available (Derrick Henry is on IR), this outcome might be a lot different. They don't, though, and that vulnerability will be exploited by New England's ever-improving defense. The Patriots offense puts up just enough points against a solid Tennessee D to keep its winning streak going.