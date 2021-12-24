Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

What to watch for: After New England quarterback Mac Jones threw just three passes against the Bills in a 14-10 win in early December -- a result of wind gusts of 40 miles per hour and a productive running game -- the big question this time around is how much the Patriots flip their offensive plan to feature more of the passing game. The Patriots rushed for 222 yards in that game, so the Bills are likely to make adjustments in that area. That's why Patriots offensive coordinator called it a "tug of war" situation for the coaching staff, given how recently the teams played each other.