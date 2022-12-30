Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 29 2022 - 03:00 PM | Sun Jan 01 2023 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022_ExpertPredictions_16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17

Matthew Judon and the Patriots' D will lead the way, with WR Kendrick Bourne being given an opportunity to build on his season-best 100-yard receiving effort and continuing to deliver.

Related Links

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

These Patriots have been listlessly, sloppily waiting for someone to put them out of their misery. Enter the Dolphins on a four-game losing streak, starting their backup quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, with a far better scheme and more talent around him, still figures to be more comfortable than Mac Jones. New England's defense just doesn't have the speed or physicality in the back end to survive Miami's dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

The winner of this game will control its playoff fate, making this an enormous game for both. The Dolphins have lost four straight, while the Patriots have lost two tough ones the past two weeks. Both offenses have issues lately, and Miami will almost certainly be without Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater will start. That matters. The Patriots will win it.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Dolphins

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17

No Tua? Big problem for the Miami offense.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 16

If Tua Tagovailoa were 100 percent healthy, I'd pick the Dolphins. But Tua likely out, I see the Patriots winning this and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Dolphins 16

Patriots stay alive with a narrow victory to close out the home schedule.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20

Patriots haven't been able to solve Tua yet and get a break with his injury. That's been a winning formula for them and in a must win game I think the Patriots get their best win of the season.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 21, Dolphins 20

I'm probably going to regret picking the Patriots. But I liked how their defense matched up against the Dolphins before Tua's concussion, and now that it's Bridgewater, I like it even better. The Pats defense puts together another strong performance to keep the season alive.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 Patriots at Vikings

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/28

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Belestrator: Previewing the Dolphins Playmakers on Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Dolphins offensive playmakers WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, and WR Tyreek Hill on this episode of the Belestrator.

Matthew Judon 12/29: "We still have something to fight for"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/29: "It's always better to play football when you are playing for something"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

One-on-One with Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers speaks with Tamara Brown about his resolutions heading into the New Year, and what he's learned throughout 2022. Meyers also talks about his accountability on the offense.

Jakobi Meyers presented with Media Good Guy Award

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is presented with the Media Good Guy Award on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising