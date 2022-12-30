Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

These Patriots have been listlessly, sloppily waiting for someone to put them out of their misery. Enter the Dolphins on a four-game losing streak, starting their backup quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, with a far better scheme and more talent around him, still figures to be more comfortable than Mac Jones. New England's defense just doesn't have the speed or physicality in the back end to survive Miami's dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.