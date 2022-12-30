Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17
Matthew Judon and the Patriots' D will lead the way, with WR Kendrick Bourne being given an opportunity to build on his season-best 100-yard receiving effort and continuing to deliver.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
These Patriots have been listlessly, sloppily waiting for someone to put them out of their misery. Enter the Dolphins on a four-game losing streak, starting their backup quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, with a far better scheme and more talent around him, still figures to be more comfortable than Mac Jones. New England's defense just doesn't have the speed or physicality in the back end to survive Miami's dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
The winner of this game will control its playoff fate, making this an enormous game for both. The Dolphins have lost four straight, while the Patriots have lost two tough ones the past two weeks. Both offenses have issues lately, and Miami will almost certainly be without Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater will start. That matters. The Patriots will win it.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Dolphins
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17
No Tua? Big problem for the Miami offense.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 16
If Tua Tagovailoa were 100 percent healthy, I'd pick the Dolphins. But Tua likely out, I see the Patriots winning this and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 17, Dolphins 16
Patriots stay alive with a narrow victory to close out the home schedule.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20
Patriots haven't been able to solve Tua yet and get a break with his injury. That's been a winning formula for them and in a must win game I think the Patriots get their best win of the season.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 21, Dolphins 20
I'm probably going to regret picking the Patriots. But I liked how their defense matched up against the Dolphins before Tua's concussion, and now that it's Bridgewater, I like it even better. The Pats defense puts together another strong performance to keep the season alive.