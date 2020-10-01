Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Limit Big Plays

Former Charger Adrian Phillips, a veteran of many AFC West battles against the Chiefs, stressed that not allowing Kansas City to put up quick-strike scores from long range is perhaps the biggest key to the game. The Chiefs have speed across the board and every play has the chance to go the distance, but if the Patriots make them work for every first down and force continued execution, it should be enough to keep the game close.

The key is the Patriots secondary, which looks even deeper than they were in the last two seasons of matchups against the Chiefs. Phillips has fit right into the defense, while JoeJuan Williams is carving out a tight end coverage role. Meanwhile, Kyle Dugger has elements of both those players and continues to make weekly strides in his development.