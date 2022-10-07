Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

This week, the writers of Patriots Unfiltered weigh in with their takeaways from the overtime loss to the Packers and preview this weekend's throwback game against the Detroit Lions.

What were your biggest takeaways from the OT loss in Green Bay?

The Patriots were up to the challenge. From the challenge of playing in Lambeau Field to facing Aaron Rodgers and a very good Packers defense, the Patriots went toe to toe with their opponent. How they managed the quarterback situation and the defensive game plan gets coaching an A grade. It was a game from which to build. -Fred Kirsch

The Patriots character and toughness. They've been constants over the last 20-plus seasons and they were on display at Lambeau. -Paul Perillo

That the Patriots can run the ball regardless of who is playing quarterback. With Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe under center, you'd expect the defense to sell out on stopping the run and limit the Pats on the ground. But the backs still ran for 4.8 yards per rush, and they're Football Outsiders' top-ranked rush offense in DVOA. For all the lamenting about Matt Patricia, they have an elite rushing attack. -Evan Lazar

The rookie class isn't as underwhelming as everyone assumed. After the draft many were upset with the Patriots draft class but after the game at Lambeau, we got a glimpse of exactly what the coaches saw in their draft class. -Tamara Brown

It was a really encouraging loss with minimal turnovers, New England's run game is a strength, and now I need to see them pull off a convincing win. -Alexandra Francisco