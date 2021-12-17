Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 17 - 12:00 AM | Sat Dec 18 - 05:55 PM

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Dec 17, 2021 at 08:56 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-ExpertPredictions-16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 17

Bold prediction: The Patriots will reference seemingly innocent remarks by Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke and quarterback Carson Wentz as motivational fuel if they come away with a win. Okereke said, "We're really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what [Mac Jones] can do", while Wentz said, "We're going to try and run the ball, and I'm confident that we're going to be able to." The Colts had plenty of praise for the team over the course of the week -- Reich called Belichick the "best ever" -- but the Patriots have been masters of manufacturing bulletin-board material over the years. Turnovers will be the key: The Colts lead the NFL in turnover differential (plus-13), while the Patriots are tied for third (plus-10).

Mike Wells, ESPN

Pick: Colts 27, Patriots 17

Related Links

What to watch for: This one will be all about Patriots coach Bill Belichick's defense vs. Colts coach Frank Reich's offense. The Patriots lead the NFL in points allowed per game (15.4) and are third in yards allowed per game (310.0). They haven't given up more than 13 points in a game over their past five contests (7.2 per game). But the Colts are third in the league in scoring (28.5), and they've been even better of late, as they scored at least 30 points in seven of their past eight games.

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Colts

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler: Colts

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Colts

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 24

In a battle between one of the league's hottest defenses (New England) and hottest offenses (Indianapolis), I'd typically lean offense. The Patriots' defensive front can be moved in the running game and the Colts can match power with power. Indianapolis' defense, however, is often too willing to give up the short stuff in hopes of avoiding a big play. Mac Jones is happy to take what's given, and I still trust Bill Belichick more in a close game where situational football rules. These are two of the top four teams in turnover margin, so it probably will come down to which side makes the bigger mistake. I trust Jones a bit more than Carson Wentz on that front.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Colts 24, Patriots 20

This is a huge game for both teams and both are coming off the bye, so there is no advantage. The Patriots were dominant in the wind last game against the Bills with their run game. They will try and use that again here to key the offense, but it won't be nearly as successful. The Colts will do the same with Jonathan Taylor. I think the Colts get the best of it.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Colts

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Colts

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 14

The Patriots continue to roll, and they continue to relish any win they can get over the team that sparked #Deflategate.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 13, Colts 10

I was surprised to see the Colts are favored in this one. I like Bill Belichick's defense to shut down Carson Wentz and win a low-scoring game.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 24

Refreshed and ready coming off the bye, Patriots keep the momentum going with tough road win in Indy.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Colts 27, Patriots 17

Another tough road matchup for the Patriots, the Colts are a similar kind of team that preys on turnovers and loves to get things started with their ground game. Red zone will be huge for both teams, as Indy holds serve at home and the Patriots get a loss that should provide good motivation for a strong end-of-season finish.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Colts 30, Patriots 20

Yes, New England is on quite a hot streak entering this game, but my instincts are telling me this is a tough spot for them: on the road, against an Indy team that's very much identical to them in several ways. The Colts' being at home in loud Lucas Oil Stadium gives them a slight advantage, and if they capitalize on that by taking an early lead, it might be difficult for the Patriots to mount a comeback.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Panthers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss their time spent off during the bye week. Slater talks about playing football during a pandemic and how closely knit this group of players are...both on and off the field.

Kyle Van Noy 12/16: "I've always had a knack for the ball"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/16: "I just put my head down and work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 12/16: "That's the most important thing, taking care of the ball"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Davon Godchaux 12/16: "It's on to Indy. That's the mindset"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising