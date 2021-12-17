Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 17
Bold prediction: The Patriots will reference seemingly innocent remarks by Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke and quarterback Carson Wentz as motivational fuel if they come away with a win. Okereke said, "We're really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what [Mac Jones] can do", while Wentz said, "We're going to try and run the ball, and I'm confident that we're going to be able to." The Colts had plenty of praise for the team over the course of the week -- Reich called Belichick the "best ever" -- but the Patriots have been masters of manufacturing bulletin-board material over the years. Turnovers will be the key: The Colts lead the NFL in turnover differential (plus-13), while the Patriots are tied for third (plus-10).
Mike Wells, ESPN
Pick: Colts 27, Patriots 17
What to watch for: This one will be all about Patriots coach Bill Belichick's defense vs. Colts coach Frank Reich's offense. The Patriots lead the NFL in points allowed per game (15.4) and are third in yards allowed per game (310.0). They haven't given up more than 13 points in a game over their past five contests (7.2 per game). But the Colts are third in the league in scoring (28.5), and they've been even better of late, as they scored at least 30 points in seven of their past eight games.
Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Colts
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler: Colts
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Colts
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 24
In a battle between one of the league's hottest defenses (New England) and hottest offenses (Indianapolis), I'd typically lean offense. The Patriots' defensive front can be moved in the running game and the Colts can match power with power. Indianapolis' defense, however, is often too willing to give up the short stuff in hopes of avoiding a big play. Mac Jones is happy to take what's given, and I still trust Bill Belichick more in a close game where situational football rules. These are two of the top four teams in turnover margin, so it probably will come down to which side makes the bigger mistake. I trust Jones a bit more than Carson Wentz on that front.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Colts 24, Patriots 20
This is a huge game for both teams and both are coming off the bye, so there is no advantage. The Patriots were dominant in the wind last game against the Bills with their run game. They will try and use that again here to key the offense, but it won't be nearly as successful. The Colts will do the same with Jonathan Taylor. I think the Colts get the best of it.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Colts
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Colts
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 14
The Patriots continue to roll, and they continue to relish any win they can get over the team that sparked #Deflategate.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 13, Colts 10
I was surprised to see the Colts are favored in this one. I like Bill Belichick's defense to shut down Carson Wentz and win a low-scoring game.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 24
Refreshed and ready coming off the bye, Patriots keep the momentum going with tough road win in Indy.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Colts 27, Patriots 17
Another tough road matchup for the Patriots, the Colts are a similar kind of team that preys on turnovers and loves to get things started with their ground game. Red zone will be huge for both teams, as Indy holds serve at home and the Patriots get a loss that should provide good motivation for a strong end-of-season finish.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Colts 30, Patriots 20
Yes, New England is on quite a hot streak entering this game, but my instincts are telling me this is a tough spot for them: on the road, against an Indy team that's very much identical to them in several ways. The Colts' being at home in loud Lucas Oil Stadium gives them a slight advantage, and if they capitalize on that by taking an early lead, it might be difficult for the Patriots to mount a comeback.