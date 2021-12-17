Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Bold prediction: The Patriots will reference seemingly innocent remarks by Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke and quarterback Carson Wentz as motivational fuel if they come away with a win. Okereke said, "We're really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what [Mac Jones] can do", while Wentz said, "We're going to try and run the ball, and I'm confident that we're going to be able to." The Colts had plenty of praise for the team over the course of the week -- Reich called Belichick the "best ever" -- but the Patriots have been masters of manufacturing bulletin-board material over the years. Turnovers will be the key: The Colts lead the NFL in turnover differential (plus-13), while the Patriots are tied for third (plus-10).