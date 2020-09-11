Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

The Patriots are set to kick off the 2020 season against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday! After a truncated training camp and no preseason games, the entire NFL is about to enter a strange season, one that will feature limited fans at game and, in many cases, no fans at all.

Things are looking different, and that's especially true for the Patriots. There will be a new quarterback and many of the familiar faces on defense are now on other teams or decided to opt out of the season. What we're left with is a new-look squad with plenty of youth, Cam Newton at the offensive controls and as much uncertainty as any team in the league.

The one certainty? That the Patriots still have the best coach in the league and if anyone can reshape the Patriots during a season in the midst of a pandemic, it's Bill Belichick. But it will be a season-long process and no one knows quite for sure to expect from the 2020 Patriots in their very first game.

What do these Patriots have to do to get the season started with a win over their division rivals? Here are the Keys to the Game!

New offense unleashed?

The Patriots have kept close wraps on their plans with Newton and there's no question, he brings an intriguing new element to the offense with his size and athleticism. But how will he mesh with the rest of the offense? Can he execute Josh McDaniels' passing game?

When we last left the Patriots, their offense was sporadic and unproductive in losing four of their last six games. While the offensive line welcomes back David Andrews and there's some new young tight ends in the mix, there are big questions about how dynamic the weaponry around Newton really is. Plenty of second-year players are needed step up.

The simplest philosophy this week is to lean on the running game. Between Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White, it's their strongest group on offense and one that wasn't productive enough last season.

In the Week 17 loss to Miami they had 135 rushing yards, but just 217 passing yards, so riding the run isn't a slam dunk, but including Newton in some designed runs, while managing the down-and-distance with productive early-down ground work should make life in the passing game easier.

The Dolphins will lean on former Pats and new captains Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy to snuff out New England's run game, a fascinating matchup against players that are well-known in Foxborough.