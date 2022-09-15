Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 2 at Steelers

Slim Pickens

It was a quiet NFL debut for Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens last Sunday. Pickens cemented himself as Pittsburgh's third receiver, playing 45 snaps and running 37 routes. The play time did not result in production however, as the former Georgia Bulldog hauled in just one of three targets for three yards, despite being shadowed by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in man-to-man coverage for the majority of the game.

The 6-foot-3 Pickens in known for his deep-ball skills, but half of Mitch Trubisky's 38 throws in Week 1 traveled 5 yards or less downfield. And when he did air it out there was little success. Of his seven attempts of 20-plus yards in the air, he completed just two. Trubisky was also 0-for-3 on passes that went over 30 yards downfield.

If New England plays a similar defensive style they did against Miami in Week 1, they will play plenty of zone coverage - which limited the Dolphins to just two deep completions. The Patriots pass rush limited Miami's ability to push the ball downfield, something that could carry over against the remodeled Steelers front. With Trubisky looking to get the ball out quick and take care of the football, Pickens could be in for another quiet game.