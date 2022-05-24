Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

With the Pats needing cap space, do you see Isaiah Wynn getting signed to a long-term deal to push out some of his salary and make some room? Do you believe he will have any competition? - Eric Daigle

I'm not sure the team is ready to invest long term in Wynn. Perhaps if he's able to stay healthy and perform at a high level this season things might change, but given his inconsistent availability and play, I don't think the Patriots would want to extend him for any significant money right now. Belichick drafted some young linemen last month and it's certainly possible that one of them will emerge as a potential replacement for Wynn at some point. Best case scenario would be for Wynn to overcome the injury bug and eliminate the inconsistency that has plagued him and then sign an extension to remain the left tackle for the foreseeable future.

Paul Perillo

What is your take on the Patriots linebacker corps? Also why didn't the Patriots draft a linebacker or get an undrafted linebacker such as Jaquez Jackson from Georgia Tech? Wouldn't you say that he would be a good addition to the linebacker corps? - Travarius Jones

I think it's pretty clear that the Patriots feel good about some of the young linebackers on the roster who haven't seen much playing time thus far. I would say I'm cautiously optimistic in that regard. I think Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins have shown potential to fill roles in 2022. But the bottom line is players like Cameron McGrone, Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan have yet to play for the Patriots so they're unknowns at this point. But the answer to the question about why they didn't draft one is simple: they think what they have is better than what was available.

Paul Perillo

A lot has been made of Mac Jones' development without an offensive coordinator/play caller named. But the Pats have Brian Hoyer as the primary backup. Seems to me he would have an amazing knowledge of the Patriots offense. Given his years of experience, why are we not hearing more of his role in the development of Mac Jones? - Ali Oktay

Hoyer has been in the Patriots system for many years and there's no doubt in my mind that he has helped Jones' development. But Hoyer is also a player first and his top priority has to be to best prepare himself to play. He has said many times that he prepares to be the starter and knows no other way to approach things. So, asking him to do that while also mentoring Mac Jones is asking a lot. He's not a coach and he shouldn't be asked to serve as one unless he feels it's time to retire. Bill Belichick has often said that it's hard enough to play, so I expect Hoyer to continue to focus on himself while providing a sounding board for Jones along the way.

Paul Perillo

With all our concerns over the staff and/or their assignments in the upcoming year do you think it's kind of a tactical redirection trying to make the rest of the league almost think it's an area of weakness or should we have some real concerns? I am not that concerned. Bill Belichick has always put the right people in the right spots for what's best for the team. So, there's no hardcore titles … who cares as long as the work is delegated and the team is getting stronger by any means necessary? - Paul DiGiorgio

I'm not sure why people believe this is in any way a tactical decision on Belichick's part. Why would any team worry about how the Patriots staff is structured? Regardless of the identity of the Patriots offensive coordinator/play caller teams won't have any experience to study because Joe Judge, Nick Caley and Matt Patricia have never called plays on offense. In terms of concerns, I would agree that as long as players know what's going on there shouldn't be too much to worry about. But just because there's a plan in place doesn't mean it will work. There's concern from many people (myself included) because there isn't much experience on the offensive side of the ball and with a young quarterback that doesn't seem to be a great option.