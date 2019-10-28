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Patriots re-sign QB Cody Kessler

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed QB Cody Kessler.

Oct 28, 2019 at 05:19 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed QB Cody Kessler. Kessler was signed by New England on Sept. 25 and released on Oct. 15 after being inactive for three games.

Kessler, 26, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft selection (93rd overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Southern California. 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has played in 17 regular-season games with 12 starts over his three-year career with Cleveland (2016-17) and Jacksonville (2018) and has completed 224-of-349 pass attempts (64.2%) for 2,215 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Last season with the Jaguars, Kessler appeared in five games with four starts and completed 85-of-131 pass attempts (64.9%) for 709 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while leading the Jaguars to a 2-2 record. He went to training camp with Philadelphia this past summer was and was released on Aug. 30, 2019.

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