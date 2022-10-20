Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Oct 20, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Patriots.com Staff
Chicago Bears coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

On facing the Patriots...

"You have to prepare for all the different packages they bring on offense and certainly on defense. They have a lot of personnel that they bring at you and put a lot of different guys on the field at certain times. You have to be ready for everything. Obviously, they've done a nice job of that over the years."
- Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

"It's the NFL. There are always going to be good players on the other side - on every offense or defense you are facing. We understand the strengths of the opponent. We understand the weaknesses of the opponent. We try to minimize the strength and maximize the weakness. That's an important part of the game."
- Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

On Bill Belichick...

"He's able to take away a guys strengths and make you play left-handed. That's his whole motto of what he's been able to do. We've seen it in the Super Bowls, seen him in playoff games do it and even when he was defensive coordinator of the Giants we saw him do it there. It's been a stellar career and he's been able to do that over the long haul."
- Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

"Every game for me is a primetime matchup, but getting a win against Bill Belichick on Monday night doesn't sound bad to me."
- Bears Defensive Back Jaylon Johnson

On Mac Jones...

"He's a good quarterback. He doesn't like anyone next to his feet. He throws off of his back foot whenever there is pressure. If we can get some confusion going on then when he gets confused he throws the game away in my opinion. If he gets in a rhythm then he can hurt us and we have to give him that respect in that aspect. He does have a kryptonite we are going to expose."
- Bears Defensive Tackle Justin Jones

On Bailey Zappe...

"They're doing a nice job executing on offense. He has a host of talent around him. Tight ends. Receiving core. They are a good bunch. He's operating the offense well."
- Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

On the Patriots defense...

"On the defensive side they've got some impact players on that front. Certainly [Matthew] Judon and [Deatrich] Wise are impactful players. Guys in the secondary - [Kyle] Dugger, Devin McCourty - they do a good job setting those guys up for success."
- Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

