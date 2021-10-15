Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 27, Cowboys 24
What to watch for: Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs knows Patriots QB Mac Jones well from their time together as teammates at Alabama. Diggs, a second-round pick in 2020, became only the second Cowboys defender to record an interception in each of the first five games of a season (Don Bishop, 1961). Jones, the Patriots' 2021 first-round pick, used to face Diggs in practice as Alabama's scout-team QB and already knows what it's like to be picked by him. "He has a really good feel for the game," Jones said.
Todd Archer, ESPN
Pick: Patriots 28, Cowboys 26
Bold prediction: The Patriots will score more than 21 points. That might not sound bold, but they have scored more than 21 points in just three of their past 11 home games -- and haven't reached the mark in any of their three home games this year. As improved as the Cowboys' defense is, it still gives up too many big plays, allowing 25 plays of 20 yards or more in five games. Dallas has lived on takeaways and offensive proficiency. The Patriots will have some chances, and Jones will put some points on the board.
Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Cowboys
Mike Clay, ESPN: Cowboys
Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Cowboys
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Cowboys
Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Cowboys
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Cowboys
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Cowboys
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Cowboys
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Cowboys 31, Patriots 24
People keep looking for reasons to believe that the Cowboys aren't a juggernaut. People also keep looking for reasons to believe the Patriots are anything but a mediocre team with a defensive ranking that is mostly propped up by the lack of quality opponents. I am not one of those people.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Cowboys 33, Patriots 23
The Cowboys have won four straight, while the Patriots have lost two in a row. The Dallas defense has made big strides, but this will be about the offense. Davis Mills picked apart the New England defense last week, and now Dak Prescott will do the same. Dallas is the better team, and it shows.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Cowboys
John Breech, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Cowboys 31, Patriots 23
America's Team 1.0 gets the better of America's Team 2.0, and the Pats fall to a stunning 0-4 at home.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Cowboys 34, Patriots 27
The Patriots barely escaped with a win over the Texans last week. The other Texas team isn't going to take it so easy on them.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Cowboys 27, Patriots 20
Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level and the Patriots will have a hard time keeping up.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Cowboys 28, Patriots 24
With Dak Prescott playing like the league MVP and talent all over both sides of the ball, the Cowboys are one of the best teams in the league and present an excellent opportunity for the Patriots, who could use a signature win over a top team. New England battles hard but falls just short.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Cowboys 30, Patriots 21
This marks the 14th meeting ever between Dallas and New England. In this all-time head-to-head series, the 'Boys won the first seven, while the Patriots have taken the last six. It's going to be difficult for an injury-riddled New England to get its seventh consecutive W over Dallas. The Cowboys might have a slight vulnerability in their pass defense, but overall have just too much firepower for the Patriots to overcome.