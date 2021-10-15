Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Bold prediction: The Patriots will score more than 21 points. That might not sound bold, but they have scored more than 21 points in just three of their past 11 home games -- and haven't reached the mark in any of their three home games this year. As improved as the Cowboys' defense is, it still gives up too many big plays, allowing 25 plays of 20 yards or more in five games. Dallas has lived on takeaways and offensive proficiency. The Patriots will have some chances, and Jones will put some points on the board.