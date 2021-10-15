Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 17 - 01:55 PM

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Oct 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-ExpertPredictions-16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 27, Cowboys 24

What to watch for: Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs knows Patriots QB Mac Jones well from their time together as teammates at Alabama. Diggs, a second-round pick in 2020, became only the second Cowboys defender to record an interception in each of the first five games of a season (Don Bishop, 1961). Jones, the Patriots' 2021 first-round pick, used to face Diggs in practice as Alabama's scout-team QB and already knows what it's like to be picked by him. "He has a really good feel for the game," Jones said.

Todd Archer, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 28, Cowboys 26

Related Links

Bold prediction: The Patriots will score more than 21 points. That might not sound bold, but they have scored more than 21 points in just three of their past 11 home games -- and haven't reached the mark in any of their three home games this year. As improved as the Cowboys' defense is, it still gives up too many big plays, allowing 25 plays of 20 yards or more in five games. Dallas has lived on takeaways and offensive proficiency. The Patriots will have some chances, and Jones will put some points on the board.

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Cowboys

Mike Clay, ESPN: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Cowboys

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Cowboys

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Cowboys

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Cowboys

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Cowboys

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Cowboys 31, Patriots 24

People keep looking for reasons to believe that the Cowboys aren't a juggernaut. People also keep looking for reasons to believe the Patriots are anything but a mediocre team with a defensive ranking that is mostly propped up by the lack of quality opponents. I am not one of those people.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Cowboys 33, Patriots 23

The Cowboys have won four straight, while the Patriots have lost two in a row. The Dallas defense has made big strides, but this will be about the offense. Davis Mills picked apart the New England defense last week, and now Dak Prescott will do the same. Dallas is the better team, and it shows.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Cowboys

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Cowboys

John Breech, CBS Sports: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Cowboys

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Cowboys

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Cowboys 31, Patriots 23

America's Team 1.0 gets the better of America's Team 2.0, and the Pats fall to a stunning 0-4 at home.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Cowboys 34, Patriots 27

The Patriots barely escaped with a win over the Texans last week. The other Texas team isn't going to take it so easy on them.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Cowboys 27, Patriots 20

Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level and the Patriots will have a hard time keeping up.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Cowboys 28, Patriots 24

With Dak Prescott playing like the league MVP and talent all over both sides of the ball, the Cowboys are one of the best teams in the league and present an excellent opportunity for the Patriots, who could use a signature win over a top team. New England battles hard but falls just short.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Cowboys 30, Patriots 21

This marks the 14th meeting ever between Dallas and New England. In this all-time head-to-head series, the 'Boys won the first seven, while the Patriots have taken the last six. It's going to be difficult for an injury-riddled New England to get its seventh consecutive W over Dallas. The Cowboys might have a slight vulnerability in their pass defense, but overall have just too much firepower for the Patriots to overcome.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Danica Patrick runs her first Boston Marathon for Matt Light's Foundation 

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Dallas Offense 10/15: "They can put the defense in a lot of stress"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski to discuss the Patriots week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Get a slice of Texas life, as we catch up with Patriots punt returner Gunner Olszewski in his hometown of Alvin, Texas.

One-on-One with Matthew Judon

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Judon to talk about his mom's strength in overcoming cancer and taking dance lessons with his daughter.

Hunter Henry 10/14: "We are always trying to better ourselves"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 10/14: "Stopping the run is always a big key"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising