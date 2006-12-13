Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/13/2006

Dec 13, 2006 at 02:20 AM

After an unexpected turn of events that included a significant decrease in playing time, wideout Doug Gabriel was released yesterday, reports Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe. Gabriel's agent, Bus Cook, said last week that he felt Gabriel's lack of playing time was simply due to others on the roster earning their time. Cook was unavailable for comment last night. Reiss details Gabriel's history with the Patriots.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald also reports that Gabriel was released. "If there was a way for the Pats to have mismanaged the receiver situation following the 2005 season any worse than they did, it's hard to imagine," writes Felger, who takes a look at the receivers left on the squad, other potential free agent pickups from earlier in the season and the way defenses have been treating the Pats receivers throughout the season. Included is an indication that perhaps defensive lineman Vince Wilfork's injury (leg) is not season-ending.

Shalise Manza Young of The Providence Journal explains that Gabriel went from the doghouse to the unemployment line in this situation. Last week, Gabriel told the Journal, "If I made a mistake, I made a mistake, and that's in the past," and said he did not know if his fumble in the loss to the Jets led to him seeing fewer snaps. "I don't know what it is. I don't ever think about nothing like that. I just go out there and do my job, whether in practice or a game. That's what I'm here for. I'm here to play whenever my number's called. That's what they got me here for, so I come to do my job." He also said he was happy in New England.

With tight end Benjamin Watson's status questionable after he sustained a leg injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 21-0 loss in Miami, it would seem the Patriots are desperate for receivers, writes Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant. But not so desperate as to hang on to Gabriel, who had one reception (for 12 yards) in the past four games after catching 24 passes for 332 yards the previous seven.

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe reports that the Miami Dolphins studied Brady's calls at the line of scrimmage from prior game tapes in order to better react to his adjustments. One line of thinking is that in studying Brady's protection calls, waiting until the latest possible moment to declare their intentions, and then adjusting the areas in which they brought pressure, the Dolphins negated any advantage Brady might have had in setting the protection at the line of scrimmage. "They don't call it the copycat league for nothing," said former NFL quarterback Jim Miller, who cohosts a show on Sirius Radio's NFL channel.

Eric McHugh of The Patriot Ledger also reports on the Dolphins use of audio cues in last weekend's game. According to McHugh, a Miami area paper said yesterday that the Dolphins believe that the Patriots stole their defensive signals prior to last year's 23-16 Patriots victory in Miami and that the theft allowed the Pats to successfully adjust to a Dolphins blitz on the winning touchdown pass to Benjamin Watson.

The Boston Globe's Patriots Notebook includes an interview with Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "I think back to that first year before we bought the team, in 1993, if we were told we'd be going into December with three games left and we'd be 9-4, we'd probably take that and be ecstatic," Kraft said last night. Kraft was recently named the NFL's most effective owner by Sports Business Journal, a distinction that he said was an "organizational effort." Also included in the notebook is an interview with injured linebacker Don Davis.

Eric McHugh of The Patriot Ledger reports that injured safety Rodney Harrison (shoulder) is remaining optimistic about returning before the playoffs this season. He's been out for the last five games. McHugh takes a look at injuries and boo-boos plaguing the Patriots right now, discussing each hurt player one-by-one.

Michael Parente of the Woonsocket Call reports that the Houston Texans are preparing for their upcoming meeting with the Pats by studying how the Broncos beat the Patriots in Week 3. That's because first-year head coach Gary Kubiak was Denver's offensive coordinator for 11 seasons under Broncos HC Mike Shanahan.

Don't forget to check out USA Today's Inside Slant on the Patriots, which was updated today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Latest News

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: OTAs and the roster race

NFL Notes: Vinatieri's Hall of Fame legacy that almost never was

Patriots News Blitz 6/1: Hunter Henry is getting settled in New England

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Hunter Henry fitting right in

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising