Patriots Mailbag: How Parker fits in and other WR needs

Just offering a thought on the question of Edge1 or WR1. When the Pats won 3 out of 4 a few years back they did not have an elite edge rusher. Vrabel had 10 sacks one year, otherwise it was done by mixing things up from down to down. They did not win when they had Randy Moss. No matter how good someone is, they can be schemed out of a game. But you can't scheme out the whole team. One more thought the Pats have never won a Super Bowl without a shutdown corner. - Jeffrey Tatro

I'm not really a big fan of these kinds of observations that to me are far more circumstantial than fact. In other words, just because the Patriots didn't win the Super Bowl with Randy Moss doesn't mean Moss was the reason they didn't win the Super Bowl. In fact, Moss caught the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl 42 that put the Patriots about 30 seconds away from immortality and a 19-0 record. They wound up losing the game when the Giants rallied in the final seconds. Was that because of some flaw with how that team was built or was it simply because the Giants played better than the Patriots on that one single day? I say the latter. The Patriots have won big with a variety of different rosters and skill sets. They won with Antowain Smith and Corey Dillon pounding away at defenses in the run game and they won with Tom Brady throwing the ball all over the field with record-setting passing games. They've won with Ty Law and Darrelle Revis as the "shutdown" corners and they've won without those guys. In 2004 Law was injured for the second half of the season and the Patriots played with the likes of Randall Gay and Troy Brown playing corner. There are lots of ways to build great teams and the Patriots have had success with many versions. Of course it helps to have Tom Brady while doing so.

This 2022 draft has to be huge. I'm 37 and a diehard fan. What do you feel about Chris Olave with the 21st pick? If not then trade up out of the 54th pick to get John Metchie. If you are Matt Groh and his squad what exactly are they looking for in the receiver. With the Jabrill Peppers signing I feel like right now I'm good with the secondary. Focus on getting our young stud some weapons to open up the field and big strong nasty guy to put success and the health of Mac Jones first. - Jason Bing

I like Olave a lot and feel he's the kind of route-runner the Patriots are attracted to. His precision is something the Patriots offense needs and I wouldn't mind adding a guy like that to the mix. I'm not sure I'd take a wideout at 21 though, although I wouldn't be upset about it either. I know that sounds lame but I honestly feel the Patriots could go for several positions at 21 and fill a huge need. Which gets me to your second point. I feel cornerback is a major need and if Belichick likes one at 21 then he should take him. I don't like a depth chart that includes Jonathan Jones coming off a major injury, Malcolm Butler coming out of retirement and Jalen Mills. More help is needed at that spot. You can't just play safeties on the outside against quality receivers all the time and expect to get away with it. Offensive line is another position of need, as you said. So regardless of position the Patriots need a good player at 21 and virtually any spot would help.

Would you take the supremely talented CB Stephon Gilmore on a one-year contract to help shore up the backfield and compensate for the massive loss of J.C Jackson, or would you leave him in the New England Patriots history books and move on? - Marc Saez

I would definitely take Gilmore back but it wouldn't have to be on a one-year contract. If the sides can agree I'd love to see a return, which would solidify a spot that definitely needs some help. Gilmore played reasonably well for the Panthers last year after returning from his quad injury, and as long as his health checks out there's no reason not to expect him to have a few more solid years left in him. It takes two sides to make a deal work, though, and I have no idea if either one is interested in a reunion.

I'm curious what you all think the offense could look like with Ty Montgomery and James White stretching in a more receiver role, Damien Harris and/or Rhamondre Stevenson lined up out of shotgun with the option of a two TE set. Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne as receivers. Trying to be optimistic but I feel like we could have a decent offense with that line up. - Kurtis Settergren

I think the biggest reason for optimism with regard to the Patriots offense would be hoping Mac Jones shows improvement in Year 2. If that happens then it's possible that the unit can be more productive in 2022. The corps of weapons around him may not be the most explosive group in the league but there is some talent to work with. Hunter Henry was productive in the red zone and Meyers and Bourne were solid in their roles. The running backs both produced when called upon as well. They could use some improvement from Jonnu Smith, and I'd like to see Jones look to Agholor more often in an effort to make some plays downfield. (This post was sent in before the Parker trade so add him to this mix as well). But it all comes down to Jones. The good quarterbacks make those around them better and aren't reliant on supreme talent to make it work. If Jones is the real deal then I expect that to show in 2022.