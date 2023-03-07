Patriots Mailbag: Options at wideout, drafting a plan and more

Can you see a scenario where the Patriots target a left guard in free agency and move Michael Onwenu to right tackle? He was a solid right tackle a few years ago and it would be significantly cheaper to sign a good left guard rather than a good right tackle. Onwenu may like this since it could drive up his value for free agency next year and the Patriots could draft one or two tackles this year after the first round to develop rather than use a valuable first-rounder on a tackle who needs to start right away. - Jay Brownstone

Onwenu certainly has some position flexibility as he has played both guard and tackle. I like him better on the inside where his size is more valuable but you are correct in that he did a decent job at tackle as well. It's true that tackles make more than guards but not as much as you think. The top guards are in the neighborhood of $17 million per year while tackles are slightly higher at $19 million. I'm also not sure why the Patriots would want to intentionally drive up the price on Onwenu as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Also, the difference between talent level of tackles taken in the first round as opposed to later rounds is far greater than simply their NFL readiness. Taking a tackle in the first round should result in a player who has the ability to start. Obviously there are no guarantees as there are busts at all positions, but first-rounders offer a much better chance of success. Taking a tackle in the later rounds usually means he doesn't have the ability to start in the league. Some develop late and some don't. But it's not like you move Onwenu outside, take a tackle in the fifth round and then insert him into Onwenu's spot in 2024 if he leaves and everything is set. The chances of that fifth-round pick playing as well as the first-rounder are very slim. I'm not opposed to taking another position and waiting on a tackle, but that means taking one in the second round, not a late-round flyer who I hope pans out two or three years later.

Of these recently retired or soon to be retired Patriots, do you see any of them entering the Hall of Fame? James White, Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater. White was one of the best receiving backs in the game in his prime but that type of player usually doesn't merit consideration as a Hall of Famer. I would put Edelman in based on his postseason work (2nd all-time to the GOAT Jerry Rice) but I am not sure how many of the voters would agree with me. McCourty is a borderline guy for whom a biased Patriots fan would vote. Special teams guys don't make it in that often but if anyone deserves to it's Slater. - Peter Clement

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has become a very difficult thing to predict. Personally, I've been against many of the selections made in recent years so I'm not really the person to ask. In my view the Hall should be reserved for the very best the game has had to offer. Guys who needed to be game planned for and made the biggest impact each year. Guys who were recognized by their peers and the media as Pro Bowlers and All-Pros routinely. In short, guys who dominated the game. Now, the selection process to me falls short of that. In my view, none of the all-time great Patriots you mentioned are worthy of the Hall but I wouldn't be surprised to see McCourty and maybe even Slater get in. Both were Pro Bowlers and All-Pros and enjoyed consistent success so I could envision them being included. All four should be locks for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Would Bill Belichick want to finish his career with Aaron Rodgers and try to get both, plus New England one more Super Bowl? Just an idea though if Mac Jones listens to coaching and puts in the work, I feel Bill O'Brien can do him good and if they don't think so trade Mac and get to the top pick and get Bryce Young, who did good with O'Brien at Alabama. - Mark Silveria