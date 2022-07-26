Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Let's say New England makes it to the playoffs again this season. What would the stats have to look like for Mac Jones, DeVante Parker and Thornton on offense and Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore and Marcus Jones? -Jared Leeper

I'd really only focus on the top trio of Mac, Judon and Barmore because I think the additions of Parker, Thornton and Jones will be heavily dependent on a number of factors and I don't think them specifically putting up stats is critical for the team to have success. For example, Marcus Jones could just improve the punt returner spot and have limited contributions at cornerback and still be a successful and impactful addition. Or Parker could not quite hit 50 catches but still be an effective outside option who opens things up for the rest of the offense. Same thing with Thornton, though for potentially different reasons – contested catch ability vs. pure speed.

As I see it, it's really more about Mac getting up around 30 TDs and staying around 10 interceptions. That's not too big of a difference from his 22-13 total last year but would be enough improvement to make a difference. As for Judon and Barmore, I'd almost look toward a to-be-named third pass rusher who will be needed to put up 6-8 sacks. Judon and Barmore are going to get the attention and they should still put up sack and disruption numbers but if there aren't a third and even a fourth effective rusher, the pass defense could struggle, especially with the questions at cornerback. Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Deatrich Wise will need to be productive to balance things out. All should see their fair share of one-on-one matchups that they'll need to consistently win. -Mike Dussault

What role do you expect Jabrill Peppers to take in the Defensive Backfield? Sub LB/Big Nickel perhaps? ­-Lukas Dilsen

Good one because I've been thinking a lot about Peppers recently. On the surface the Patriots bring back their top three safeties and McCourty, Phillips and Dugger have a little of everything. We know Peppers fits that strong safety/hybrid linebacker role that Phillips and Dugger have primarily handled, so how do you piece together this group? Let's break down the snaps (via PFF)… Peppers has spent most of his time during the last two seasons in the box or in the slot, with just a smattering of free safety snaps. Phillips was similar but had noticeable spikes along the defensive line and a bit more free safety coverage. Dugger's snaps most closely resembled what Peppers does, 370 in the box, 178 in the slot. No one else comes close to last year 745 free safety snaps that McCourty got, though even he saw 191 in the box as well.

Despite coming off a significant injury, Peppers was arguably the biggest free agent addition this offseason with his first-round pedigree. So, is there a place for him, Phillips and Dugger all in the box? I think there could be, specifically because of divisional rival quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Both AFC East quarterbacks have dealt the Patriots some major problems over the last two seasons, and strategically, I think the box safeties have the superior athleticism to bigger linebackers and perhaps that can be more effective dealing with Tua's RPO's and Allen's ability to run with the ball.