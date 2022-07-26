Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jul 26 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

As the Patriots prepare to open training camp 2022, some final fan concerns about the roster and potential before the on-field competition begins.

Jul 26, 2022 at 09:43 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PUQA2-16x9

Let's say New England makes it to the playoffs again this season. What would the stats have to look like for Mac Jones, DeVante Parker and Thornton on offense and Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore and Marcus Jones? -Jared Leeper

I'd really only focus on the top trio of Mac, Judon and Barmore because I think the additions of Parker, Thornton and Jones will be heavily dependent on a number of factors and I don't think them specifically putting up stats is critical for the team to have success. For example, Marcus Jones could just improve the punt returner spot and have limited contributions at cornerback and still be a successful and impactful addition. Or Parker could not quite hit 50 catches but still be an effective outside option who opens things up for the rest of the offense. Same thing with Thornton, though for potentially different reasons – contested catch ability vs. pure speed.

As I see it, it's really more about Mac getting up around 30 TDs and staying around 10 interceptions. That's not too big of a difference from his 22-13 total last year but would be enough improvement to make a difference. As for Judon and Barmore, I'd almost look toward a to-be-named third pass rusher who will be needed to put up 6-8 sacks. Judon and Barmore are going to get the attention and they should still put up sack and disruption numbers but if there aren't a third and even a fourth effective rusher, the pass defense could struggle, especially with the questions at cornerback. Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Deatrich Wise will need to be productive to balance things out. All should see their fair share of one-on-one matchups that they'll need to consistently win. -Mike Dussault

What role do you expect Jabrill Peppers to take in the Defensive Backfield? Sub LB/Big Nickel perhaps? ­-Lukas Dilsen

Good one because I've been thinking a lot about Peppers recently. On the surface the Patriots bring back their top three safeties and McCourty, Phillips and Dugger have a little of everything. We know Peppers fits that strong safety/hybrid linebacker role that Phillips and Dugger have primarily handled, so how do you piece together this group? Let's break down the snaps (via PFF)… Peppers has spent most of his time during the last two seasons in the box or in the slot, with just a smattering of free safety snaps. Phillips was similar but had noticeable spikes along the defensive line and a bit more free safety coverage. Dugger's snaps most closely resembled what Peppers does, 370 in the box, 178 in the slot. No one else comes close to last year 745 free safety snaps that McCourty got, though even he saw 191 in the box as well.

Despite coming off a significant injury, Peppers was arguably the biggest free agent addition this offseason with his first-round pedigree. So, is there a place for him, Phillips and Dugger all in the box? I think there could be, specifically because of divisional rival quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Both AFC East quarterbacks have dealt the Patriots some major problems over the last two seasons, and strategically, I think the box safeties have the superior athleticism to bigger linebackers and perhaps that can be more effective dealing with Tua's RPO's and Allen's ability to run with the ball.

However, we'll see how soon Peppers comes off PUP, this could be more of a season-long depth acquisition, ensuring the box safety group will be one of the most important positions on the roster. -Mike Dussault

DB Jabrill Peppers
Photo by David Silverman
DB Jabrill Peppers

I'm a huge Damien Harris fan and I've seen speculation that the Pats will trade him because he's on his last year of his rookie contract and Stevenson looks primed to be a top ten RB. I want to counter that. RB's are no longer getting these huge deals and it looks to me that Bill is going against the grain and going back to vintage Patriot ground and pound offense with big backs and scat backs to throw to. Why would we get rid of a great piece of the offense when, while it might make a bit of a hit against the salary cap, it's not the end of days. I'm imagining Harris and Stevenson running behind that giant offensive line and thinking good luck stopping that freight train. I say keep the known commodity and take care of what we have. Sign him to an extension and let's see Bill change the narrative and be a true smash mouth team. Defenses have changed to stop spread offenses. With our backs and tight ends we should be a matchup nightmare for teams who don't have a couple stud backs. -Jarad Young

This theory is what I've been telling myself for the past few seasons and outside of the 2018 playoff run the "ground and pound the light pass defenses" approach hasn't been consistent enough to deliver for the team in the biggest games of the season. You'd think this kind of team, with a deep group of running backs and tight ends, complemented by some really athletic, as well as physical, offensive linemen, would be a beast down the stretch of the regular season when the weather turns cold. They should be able to exploit these smaller defenses that aim to defeat the pass. But it hasn't produced during the fade outs of the last three seasons. Still, they seem committed to building a deep and diverse backfield. Don't forget about this year's draft picks, Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong as well. Their arrival could be the biggest factor alone in Damien's future. It's just the nature of the running back position, certainly in New England. When was the last time they extended an early-down running back with a second deal? Kevin Faulk, James White… those passing down backs have gotten deal but they're rare. Damien Harris is an excellent leader and teammate, and his explosiveness was a key factor in quite a few wins last season. It will be interesting to see what his 2022 looks like entering a contract year and pushed by a collection of younger backs. -Mike Dussault

Related Links

With camp quickly approaching now, there are a lot of positions groups that will bear watching but none to me will be more intriguing than the linebackers. There's much to sort out there with new players and 2nd year players who we never saw last season. What will be some things to watch for that will indicate the success of the linebacker position group or will we truly not know until the live games are played? -Ronnie Guimond

It's a tough position to evaluate in training camp with no tackling, but I'd just start with who is playing. I'd expect that Bentley, McMillan and Wilson are all early rotational pieces off-the-ball, but is McGrone in that mix or is he still with the teaching groupings? And how involved are Tavai and Langi in the rotation, one of them will at least have a special teams role to sew up a roster spot. Once the season arrives the question is how does this inside group mesh with the box safety group mentioned earlier? Can McMillan or Wilson's athleticism make them a third-down factor? Or could the team simply pull all their non-edge players and basically run a four-man line with seven safeties and cornerbacks behind them? If we're making sense of the depth chart, that package probably makes the most sense when it comes to getting the most athleticism on the field. I'd just generally say the early-down playmaking of Bentley and McMillan will be a key factor if the run defense is to improve and make life easier on third down. -Mike Dussault

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

With training camp set to open next week, there's plenty of previewing going on in this week's mailbag.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

With Training Camp fast approaching, Patriots fans are focusing their questions on all the details of the team's potential new-look defense this season.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

With Training Camp just a few weeks away, there are plenty of questions about the roster and overall depth in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

As the long summer void begins, Patriots fans are wondering which new faces might take a big step forward in 2022.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

With a little more than a month to go before camp, this week's mailbag looks at some of spots where competition will be fierce.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

With offseason team activities in the rearview mirror, Patriots fans are wondering what we learned this spring and how the team might come together in Training Camp.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

With minicamp set to kick off in Foxborough this week's mailbag is full of questions regarding the roster and rookies.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

Patriots fans are wondering how things are coming together during open OTA practices and what positions are cause for concern at this stage.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

The Patriots coaching staff remains a huge topic of conversation in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

news

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

With the draft in the rearview mirror, Patriots fans are wondering how the roster is going to change in the coming weeks leading up to training camp.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/26

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 7/26: "It's about staying calm and playing football"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Matthew Slater 7/26: "I almost feel like a kid going back to school after summer vacation"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 7/26: "It's important to work together and create a good final product"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Patriots Rookies Begin Training Camp

Patriots Rookies reported for their first day of Training Camp 2022.

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising