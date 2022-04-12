Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Love your show - How beneficial do you think the pre-spring practices are, like Mac Jones and the wide receivers are currently conducting? -Tim Ware

It has to help, especially now that everyone is on the same page and can practice with the kind of purpose they'll need when OTAs start up. Last year was mostly a collection of new weapons around a rookie quarterback, and they didn't even really seem to find their stride until mid-way through training camp when it appeared to come together against the Giants in joint practices. Again, I think fans can be overly dismissive of how much impact continuity can have when it comes to improvement. The fact that the Patriots' starting quarterback and nearly all of their their most important receivers can already be working together is a big plus. -Mike Dussault

I still don't understand why the Patriots got only a 5th rounder for Shaq Mason. His contract seemed very reasonable for a player of his quality. Did the Patriots have a problem with him? -Stuart Bassler

It's tough to really fleece a team when you're the one that is looking to move one of your own players. I don't think the Patriots had much leverage when it came to Mason because they needed to open up some cap space to fill out the holes around the rest of their roster. I also don't think there was any kind of other issue with him. Going into the offseason I had Kyle Van Noy, Mason and Jonathan Jones listed as players who could be due for some kind of contract re-work. Van Noy was outright released while Mason was traded. Jones could still be someone who either gets an extension or a re-work to keep things balanced out. When players come to the end of big deals and their cap hits get out of whack with the rest of the roster, you have to keep an eye on them. Mason was an excellent Patriot, but I think it's a position they've had success with cycling through and there are plenty of potential immediate starters in the draft. -Mike Dussault

The Pats traded a 5th round draft pick for Shaun Wade last year, I understand he was hurt for most of that year, but obviously BB saw something in him to trade for a player that was to have a lost year. Why don't I ever read about him as part of the defensive backfield equation for this year? If he can contribute and with the additions from FA, not to mention Jonathan Jones returning from injury, doesn't it seem that the group of Defensive Backs that we have look better than people assume? -Roy Mahan

Wade is an interesting one because I was surprised the Patriots didn't draft a cornerback last season, but by acquiring Wade it showed they at least had some idea that the spot would be a need. Since we didn't get to see any of him at training camp, he's a bit under the radar, but there should be some intrigue surrounding him as a potential outside cornerback, a position where the Patriots really could use an influx of youth and athleticism. Wade faded in his final year at Ohio State after being highly regarded from his first few seasons, so there was some potential there. Obviously he didn't do enough in his practice time behind the scenes to be part of the equation against the Bills in the playoffs when the Pats had to call up practice squad DBs to play. We'll see if he's anywhere near competing for meaningful snaps this spring. ­-Mike Dussault

Salutations du Québec ! I'm a huge Pats fan from Montréal. I always enjoy reading you, you are always interesting and relevant. Last season I had a big crush for Rhamondre Stevenson, most of the time he was explosive and spectacular. Knowing that he is our number two RB behind Damien Harris, what can we expect from him next season? Merci beaucoup! -Christian Chasse