Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

Assuming the Patriots carry five running backs, who makes the team? - Dennis Laughman

At this point I'm going to project five running backs to be on the roster and those would be Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, James White, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. Plus I can see Ty Montgomery sticking around in a versatile Brandon Bolden-type role where he can play special teams, serve as a running back and a receiver.

Paul Perillo

I have a similar question but from a different perspective. Which coaches (and players if any) will be involved in creating the offensive game plan each week? Does Bill Belichick get involved or does he just approve once the plan is created? And who will Mac go to when he walks off the field after a three-and-out? That will be interesting to watch, as it will provide a clear indication of who is communicating with him. - Mark Wright

I think Belichick has always been the guy who has largely been responsible for the game plans each week, both offensively and defensively. In the past I think he's been comfortable having his coordinators follow those plans and allowed them to call the plays as they've seen fit. That's certainly been the case in recent years with Josh McDaniels. I would expect Belichick to be more involved this year due to the lack of experience on the offensive side of the ball. He could be more active in the play calling process as a result but that might be hard to determine during the course of a game because Belichick is so involved with everything as the head coach. I could see Jones talking to both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge at times, and it's also possible he'll be on the headsets talking to a coach up in the booth and that will make it even tougher to figure out. But my gut feeling is that Patricia will be the one Jones is talking to more often than not.

Paul Perillo

New England typically likes to carry two quarterbacks and keep a third on the practice squad. With Mac headed into his second year and the Patriots drafting a quarterback do you think we could see Brian Hoyer as the odd man out or even on a practice squad? - Kyle DePaul

I think Hoyer will almost certainly be the top backup, even if he winds up spending some time on the practice squad like he did last year. He will be elevated and serve as the backup, and the fact that he has some guaranteed money on his contract tells me he's going to be here. Bailey Zappe has a shot to stick as the No. 3 quarterback, whether that's part of the 53-man roster or the practice squad. My guess is Zappe's performance this summer might help make that more clear. If he plays really well the Patriots might not feel confident in getting him through waivers on to the practice squad, but Zappe also might want to stay with the team after learning the system and feeling comfortable in Foxborough. Sorry for the non-committal nature of the answer but the bottom line is I feel all three will be part of the Patriots in 2022.

Paul Perillo

It seems like Tre Nixon has shown some flashes that potentially could land him a practice squad role or maybe even find a way to get some in game snaps this year. One name that people seemed high on toward the end of the year was Kristian Wilkerson. Has Nixon surpassed Wilkerson on the depth chart? Wilkerson obviously only started one game last year but was the next man up when N'Keal Harry was out. Would love to know who you think has the edge in that WR5 or WR6 spot. - Josh O'Neal

For the most part Wilkerson and Nixon play different positions with Nixon mostly a slot option and Wilkerson on the outside. Last year when Harry went down it made more sense to elevate Wilkerson since he was more suited to get snaps on the outside. Nixon was behind Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski in the slot and with Olszewski now gone he's getting more opportunities. So I don't really think it's as simple as one being ahead of the other, but I do feel Nixon showed more in the spring than anything I've seen from Wilkerson, and that includes Wilkerson's game against a badly undermanned Jacksonville team last December. Should be some competition for the last spot or two at wideout this summer.