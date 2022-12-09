Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals

The writers of Patriots.com take measure of the Patriots first of two west coast games as they face the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 09, 2022 at 11:21 AM
by Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault & Evan Lazar
This week the writers of Patriots Unfiltered are locked onto the Arizona Cardinals as the 6-6 Patriots badly need to break their two-game losing streak and get their season back on track.

Which Cardinals offensive feature that has given the Patriots problems is the bigger concern – Kyler Murray's mobility or DeAndre Hopkins number one receiver ability?

Based on this season's results, both are a problem but it's the unpredictable nature of a mobile quarterback that is the bigger concern. In two winnable games, Chicago and Baltimore, the inability to contain the QB was the difference. -Fred Kirsch

Both are scary but I worry about Murray's mobility more than anything else. If the Cardinals use him on designed runs like Baltimore and Chicago did with Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields, it could be a long night for the defense. -Paul Perillo

As good as Hopkins is, I'm going with Murray because his ability to gain yards on designed runs, scramble, and extend plays impacts the game in more ways than Hopkins going for 10/200. It makes all five eligible receivers threats. The Pats need to have a game-plan specific wrinkle for Murray's legs on passing downs. I wouldn't rule out having Marcus Jones or another DB (Peppers) as a dedicated spy. -Evan Lazar

Given that Murray has been limited this season with a lingering hamstring issue it makes me more concerned with Hopkins. The last two games the Patriots just haven't had an answer for top tier receivers and I worry that in a close game Hopkins can make one or two plays that will make the difference. He's missed practice this week with an illness so maybe the Pats catch a break, but this is a deep receiver room that features experience and youthful explosiveness so it can't be all on Hopkins. -Mike Dussault

