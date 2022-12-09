Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals

The Patriots offense hasn't broken 100 rushing yards since Week 8 and appear to be down to just Rhamondre Stevenson as the only back they trust to give consistent carries to with Damien Harris out. How much of an impact has this had on the offense in recent weeks and are they playing with fire by putting so much on the second-year back's shoulders?

More than being down to just one back, falling behind on the scoreboard has had a bigger effect on the running game; that, and the condition of the offensive line. I do worry about Stevenson's durability if so much of the offensive burden – running and catching – are on him. -FK

The patchwork nature of the offensive line has definitely had an impact on the running game and led to the drop in production. The offense seems to be using Stevenson more as a receiver each week, so his workload has increased, but I'm more concerned about the injuries up front. -PP

It's certainly impacted their early-down and short-yardage offense, and it all starts up front. Yards before contact from the offensive line generating movement are always more reliable yards than Stevenson creating on his own. I don't think running back depth is the biggest problem with the rushing attack. They can't create holes, regardless of who is at running back. -EL