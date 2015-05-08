Patriots sign eight of their 11 2015 draft picks; Patriots sign seven rookie free agents

Devin Gardner, 23, was a four-year letterman at Michigan, appearing in 49 games with 31 starts overall as a quarterback and wide receiver. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder, made 27 starts at quarterback and four starts at wide receiver. He finished his career sixth in school history with 44 passing touchdowns, fourth with 6,336 passing yards and fourth with 475 completions. Gardner set a school record vs. Indiana on Oct. 19, 2013 with 503 passing yards.

Chris Harper, 21, played in 35 games with 23 starts at Cal and finished his career ranked seventh in school history with 163 receptions for 2,030 yards and 13 touchdowns that ranked 10th in school history. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder, caught at least one pass in 34 of the 35 games he played in, with the lone exception coming in a contest against UCLA when he played as a true freshman in 2012.

Jimmy Jean, 26, played both safety and cornerback over two seasons at University of Alabama- Birmingham. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, played in 24 games over two seasons at UAB after beginning his college career with two seasons at Arkansas Baptist Junior College.

Brandon King, 21, played two seasons at Auburn after transferring from Highland Community College. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder, began his tenure at Auburn as a safety in 2013 and then started the 2014 campaign at safety before being moved to defensive end to bolster the pass rush.

Eric Patterson, 22, started in 28 of 41 games during his four-year career at Ball State and finished with 135 total tackles and six interceptions. The 5-foot-10, 193-pounder, was used as a kickoff returner as a senior in 2014 and was named to the 2014 All-Mid-American Conference First Team after finishing with 23 kickoffs for 590 yards.