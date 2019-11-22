Kyle Van Noy celebrated as community 'legend' at local YMCA

As Patriots players walk on to the Gillette Stadium field, the crowd bursts into cheers and applause. It's all part of the game day experience, but when dozens of people started chanting Kyle Van Noy's name earlier this week, it wasn't in the context of a football game.

It is both not unusual and very special. This group is more than fans. They are friends, and they are determined to greet Van Noy as such.

Van Noy was honored on Nov. 19 as the Hockomock YMCA's 2019 Legend at their annual Legends Ball for his work with the club's Integration Initiative, a program that provides unique experiences for kids, teens and adult with special needs. Since arriving in New England in 2016, Van Noy has been a regular at events hosted by the Integration Initiative, from football games to golf tournaments. When he hosted a premiere party for the new "Lion King" movie this summer, Van Noy invited members of the Hockomock YMCA to the screening.