Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jun 15 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

With offseason team activities in the rearview mirror, Patriots fans are wondering what we learned this spring and how the team might come together in Training Camp.

Jun 14, 2022 at 09:55 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PUQA2-16x9

Question on Jonnu Smith and the likelihood of his 2022 performance improving. Given two choices, which is more impactful to his poor year in 2021.

1. Inexperience in a new system and missing up-front OTA's etc. (this should be correctable).

2. Signed a big contract and bank account is fat, therefore lost the passion of football (more difficult to fix) -Kevin Westerlind

After seeing Jonnu at all four on-field sessions this spring, I have to say I'm optimistic about his outlook this season so put me firmly under the first one. He spoke this offseason about not getting off to the best start last year and it would appear to me that he is trying to avoid making the same mistake. He got the majority of the work in minicamp with Hunter Henry appearing to be limited and made some nice plays. Admittedly, I was similarly high leading into last season despite limited looks at Smith, who was limited by an injury during training camp. He has a versatile skillset and it will be interesting to see how the team tries to unlock him a bit more this season, though he didn't appear to be doing anything too new or crazy from what we saw in OTAs. They certainly made the effort to get him the ball in space last year with screen passes or underneath crossers and Smith had his moments in 2021, but I do think he's capable of being a bigger part of the offense. With so much depth at receiver, tight end and running back, we'll see how it all comes together and who the main chain-moving cogs are. Smith will be in the mix for sure. -Mike Dussault

If you have a offensive line from the top of the depth chart, David Andrews is the starting center, the guards are Mike Onwenu (350 lbs) and Cole Strange (305lbs), and Trent Brown (380 lbs) and Isaiah Wynn (310 lbs) man the tackle spots. Weight-wise, the line would be unbalanced with Onwenu and Brown on the one side and Strange and Wynn on the other because one pairing is significantly heavier than the other. Could Brown and Wynn be playing the opposite sides to last season simply because of size? -David Beckett

I think that's a good theory, from what we saw in minicamp it was certainly a more balanced line by flopping Brown and Wynn, but for me, it's less about the size of the players and more about the availability. Either way, if Brown and Wynn are healthy, I think the team is in pretty good shape no matter what side they're playing. As chess pieces it makes sense to balance things out, to be able to get Strange and Wynn in space while also utilizing the size and power of Brown and Onwenu. But if/when one of them goes down things will rapidly start to change and then the balancing out of the starting line isn't as important as guys like Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste enter the mix. -Mike Dussault

DL Christian Barmore
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DL Christian Barmore

Last year we struggled with run defense. When are the Patriots going to find next Vincent Wilfolk to plug the middle of the line. I was hoping they would address the spot in draft. -Christopher Clark

Yeah, I was too to be honest. What seems clear from minicamp is that the same defensive trench players are likely to lead the way in 2022 and while there's a lot to be excited about with Christian Barmore, my question is how much of an overall impact will he have? Will he be a three-down defensive lineman? Or will he continue to primarily be a designated pass rusher? Ideally, I was hoping the team would complement him with a big stout interior space eater to develop behind Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux, but unless rookie sixth-rounder Sam Roberts makes a huge leap, it looks like the defense will lean on those vets again, along with Deatrich Wise and possibly Carl Davis. Daniel Ekuale is a bit of a dark horse after making an impact from the practice squad last year, but word just came down that he'll be suspended the first two games of the season. That could open up an opportunity for someone like Roberts. Keep this in mind for the 2023 offseason, between defensive tackle and defensive end/edge, they might be the biggest positions of need next year. -Mike Dussault

Who do you see starting on the other side with Matthew Judon on the edge as is presently? -@Fuadnehemen

Could be Josh Uche but it's hard to tell depending on what packages the defense was working out of during what we saw at minicamp. More likely is that Uche is the guy in sub-packages coming off the other edge, but on early downs, when stopping the run and setting the edge are paramount, I'm still not sure. There will be some crossover with Deatrich Wise, who is playing a more traditional 4-3 defensive end kind of role that will include some edge setting. I'm keeping an eye on Anfernee Jennings, he has the size and length that Uche and Ronnie Perkins might lack, at least when it comes to projecting a big, edge setting outside linebacker. That's where Jennings did his best work at Alabama, while he was a little miscast in his rookie season, moving more to inside linebacker. Overall, I'd expect a lot specialization at the second level this season. Something like Judon-Bentley-McMillan-Jennings on early downs, Judon-Wilson/McMillan-Uche/Perkins on passing downs. -Mike Dussault

As we all have learned from years of being educated by our New England Patriots under the watchful eye of the legendary Bill Belichick, the need for a strong tight end group that are capable of blocking, receiving and giving the oppositions defensive coordinator a matchup headache are essential for sustained success in the NFL. After you have seen the tight end group up close at this year's minicamp that just finished how do you like the look of them as a group, do you feel they should try to add someone else into the mix or are you happy that this group have the depth, ability and talent to be a coordinator's headache that all teams fear to face? -Marc Saez

I feel really good about the group, especially considering that we didn't see Hunter Henry do much and we already know the impact he had last season and to echo my first answer, I have high hopes for Jonnu Smith in his second season, that he can be a more consistent contributor. Devin Asiasi is the unknown quantity, but he looks like a fairly athletic player. He'll need to make some splash plays in camp to really stand out and might need an injury to Henry or Jones to truly get a chance at a significant role but it's easy to forget that he was a third-round pick just two seasons ago. Dalton Keene has yet to really see any significant snaps on offense so it's hard to really say much about him. Injuries have really hampered him, but he remains a unique presence in the group with more H-back kind of potential. Like the rest of the weaponry on this Patriots team, it might not have that elite A-list headliner but they have some really solid NFL players. If they all stay healthy and make strides this year they have as much overall potential as any tight end group in the league. -Mike Dussault

Related Links

TE Devin Asiasi
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TE Devin Asiasi

I know it's only been a mini slice of what's to come/potential there, but what have you witnessed how do you feel about the Patriots cornerback position at the moment, and do you think there is anyone out there at CB you could see them adding in free agency? -ClazzyClare

Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell were put right into the mix during OTAs, along with Jalen Mills, as that seems like the top trio of outside cornerbacks. I don't really see them making any more moves at this point before camp, they'll let the competition play out with what they have. It's an okay mix of youth and vets, but definitely heavy on the small, quicker inside players than the outside ones, but if Butler and Mitchell can play up to their own standards that they've set during their careers, I think the secondary will be in decent hands. I do think Jack Jones is going to make a lot of plays on the ball during camp and that will get him into the mix to maybe push for significant outside snaps. But overall it's a great question and one of the most interesting parts of the Patriots roster, along with linebacker. It might be a trial by fire with those groups early in the season. -Mike Dussault

Does Josh Bledsoe have any Duron Harmon potential? -@QualitySmoke

Harmon seemed more of in the free safety mold, one who'd come on during clear passing downs and handle the back end, and I don't really see Bledsoe that way, he's more in the strong safety mold with the ability to play close to the line of scrimmage while covering running backs and tight ends. Yes, it seems like the Patriots have quite a few of those kind of players, including Dugger, Phillips and Peppers, so figuring out how Bledsoe can find a role is a little tough. But if you're looking for a Harmon type, I'd look toward Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant. Both seem to have the smarts and range to handle the back end and could see those duties expand. -Mike Dussault

WR Tre Nixon
Photo by Eric J. Adler
WR Tre Nixon

How does Tre Nixon look? How likely is he to get a roster spot? -@JamesJohnRees

Even though Nixon looked great last week and made the most of his opportunities by catching everything thrown his way, including a one-handed deep ball, I think he'll still be in a dogfight for a 53-man roster spot given the depth of the receiving corps. At best he's probably the fifth receiver on the roster, and that's not including that Tyquan Thornton is a rookie second-rounder who is not getting cut. Add in that Nixon doesn't seem like a major special teams contributor and it makes his road even tougher. A practice squad spot should be in the cards, but you never know what could happen if Nixon keeps lighting it up in camp. I'd tie his role most directly to Jakobi Meyers. -Mike Dussault

Who's calling the plays on offense? -MOB

Closing things out with a big question from old friend MOB, aka Megan O'Brien, aka Meg Morant. Yes, the playcaller is a big story this offseason and rightly so, but I also think this is a story that has taken on a bigger life than it should. Before OTA's I felt pretty sure Joe Judge would call the plays but Matt Patricia seemed to be very involved during the spring. Given his experience calling defensive plays, I'd lean toward Patricia as the guy. But the more important thing to me is Mac Jones and the offensive execution. Mac has stepped into a leadership role and seems to know exactly what he wants. He has a good array of weaponry. I expect the offense to be better this year, especially in difficult situations. Yes, the playcaller has a role in that but from the talent and development I see on the offensive side of the ball, I'm optimistic. The defense however, is what I'm more concerned about. Other than the safety position, which I think will be their strength in a number of ways, I have significant questions about every other defensive personnel group. -Mike Dussault

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

With minicamp set to kick off in Foxborough this week's mailbag is full of questions regarding the roster and rookies.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

Patriots fans are wondering how things are coming together during open OTA practices and what positions are cause for concern at this stage.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

The Patriots coaching staff remains a huge topic of conversation in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

news

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

With the draft in the rearview mirror, Patriots fans are wondering how the roster is going to change in the coming weeks leading up to training camp.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

This week's mailbag is all about the draft and fans are trying to assess how the new pieces will fit.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

In this week's mailbag, fans have loads of questions about the upcoming draft, as well as what we can expect from several notable Patriots veterans who are back for the 2022 season.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

With just over two weeks to go, fans are locked in on the NFL Draft and which prospects would be the best fits for the Patriots.

news

Patriots Mailbag: How Parker fits in and other WR needs

The DeVante Parker trade generated plenty of interest in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots fans are concerned about the team's free agency approach, while wondering how the returning players might develop and help the team finish stronger than in 2021, while keeping an eye on April's draft.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Reactions to the start of free agency

In this week's mailbag, fans are most concerned about how the Patriots have fared during the first week of the 2022 free agent signing period.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Why one Myra Kraft Community MVP is celebrating more than Pride Month

Devin McCourty honored at 15th Annual Bostonians for Youth Gala

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Fan Celebrates Birthday with Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium

After his older sister shared his Patriots birthday wish on TikTok, Jaxxon was surprised with a visit to Gillette Stadium where he got to meet his favorite player, Devin McCourty. During his birthday celebration, Jaxxon also received a phone call from Robert Kraft wishing him a happy birthday.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising