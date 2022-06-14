Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Last year we struggled with run defense. When are the Patriots going to find next Vincent Wilfolk to plug the middle of the line. I was hoping they would address the spot in draft. -Christopher Clark

Yeah, I was too to be honest. What seems clear from minicamp is that the same defensive trench players are likely to lead the way in 2022 and while there's a lot to be excited about with Christian Barmore, my question is how much of an overall impact will he have? Will he be a three-down defensive lineman? Or will he continue to primarily be a designated pass rusher? Ideally, I was hoping the team would complement him with a big stout interior space eater to develop behind Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux, but unless rookie sixth-rounder Sam Roberts makes a huge leap, it looks like the defense will lean on those vets again, along with Deatrich Wise and possibly Carl Davis. Daniel Ekuale is a bit of a dark horse after making an impact from the practice squad last year, but word just came down that he'll be suspended the first two games of the season. That could open up an opportunity for someone like Roberts. Keep this in mind for the 2023 offseason, between defensive tackle and defensive end/edge, they might be the biggest positions of need next year. -Mike Dussault

Who do you see starting on the other side with Matthew Judon on the edge as is presently? -@Fuadnehemen

Could be Josh Uche but it's hard to tell depending on what packages the defense was working out of during what we saw at minicamp. More likely is that Uche is the guy in sub-packages coming off the other edge, but on early downs, when stopping the run and setting the edge are paramount, I'm still not sure. There will be some crossover with Deatrich Wise, who is playing a more traditional 4-3 defensive end kind of role that will include some edge setting. I'm keeping an eye on Anfernee Jennings, he has the size and length that Uche and Ronnie Perkins might lack, at least when it comes to projecting a big, edge setting outside linebacker. That's where Jennings did his best work at Alabama, while he was a little miscast in his rookie season, moving more to inside linebacker. Overall, I'd expect a lot specialization at the second level this season. Something like Judon-Bentley-McMillan-Jennings on early downs, Judon-Wilson/McMillan-Uche/Perkins on passing downs. -Mike Dussault

As we all have learned from years of being educated by our New England Patriots under the watchful eye of the legendary Bill Belichick, the need for a strong tight end group that are capable of blocking, receiving and giving the oppositions defensive coordinator a matchup headache are essential for sustained success in the NFL. After you have seen the tight end group up close at this year's minicamp that just finished how do you like the look of them as a group, do you feel they should try to add someone else into the mix or are you happy that this group have the depth, ability and talent to be a coordinator's headache that all teams fear to face? -Marc Saez