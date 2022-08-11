Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

Biggest surprise of Training Camp?

I was dubious when reports came out about the Patriots completely revamping their offense. But at least since camp started, they at least are trying to do that. We'll see if they continue along this path but I have to admit I was surprised to see the attempt. -FK

Joshuah Bledsoe's consistent presence with top groups in the secondary. He's been solid. -PP

The defense has been more tenacious than I expected. Despite turnover at cornerback and linebacker, the new players like Terrance Mitchell and Mack Wilson are showing up and making some intriguing plays. The overall disruptiveness of the defensive front has my expectations rising. -MD

Take the word surprise with a grain of salt, but LaBryan Ray seems to be the signature UDFA that the Patriots will out of the woodwork to make the roster this season. Thanks to a myriad of injuries during his time at Alabama, his talent never quite came to fruition. But a former 5-star-recruit certainly has a lot to prove should he get a chance in the NFL. He's been making plays for the defensive line, racked up a ton of would-be sacks and actually managed to gain an edge on Trent Brown in 1-on-1s this week – no easy task. He obviously can't be credited for all of the D-Line's success at camp, but it should be noted that the group seemed to get the best of its offensive counterpart most every day. -AF

Anfernee Jennings returning from injury to earn a potential role in the defense. Admittedly, I had written the 2020 third-rounder off heading into training camp as a player who couldn't stay healthy. Instead, Jennings could make a legitimate impact on defense this season. -EL